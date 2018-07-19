Bavaria: 84-year-old hiker falls to death in Alps

An 84-year-old hiker has died in the German Alps after falling about 100 meters (328 feet) from a mountain ridge, police said Saturday.

The man is believed to have lost his balance while climbing up the western flank of the Brecherspitz, a peak near the border with Austria.

Emergency services were dispatched to the area after another hiker came across the man's trekking poles and hat and called police.

A helicopter later located the man's body.

Police say the 84-year-old was from the Munich area and had set off on his walk early Friday morning.

The 1.685-meter Brecherspitz is a popular hiking spot for daytrippers from southern Bavaria.

