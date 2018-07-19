 Bavaria: 84-year-old hiker falls to death in Alps | News | DW | 21.07.2018

News

Bavaria: 84-year-old hiker falls to death in Alps

A man has fallen to his death while hiking in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany. Police discovered his body after another walker found an abandoned pair of trekking poles on a ridge and raised the alarm.

Mountains in southern Germany

An 84-year-old hiker has died in the German Alps after falling about 100 meters (328 feet) from a mountain ridge, police said Saturday.

The man is believed to have lost his balance while climbing up the western flank of the Brecherspitz, a peak near the border with Austria.

Skiers killed in French Alps avalanche

Watch video 02:25
Now live
02:25 mins.

Bavaria's mountains: From peak to peak

Emergency services were dispatched to the area after another hiker came across the man's trekking poles and hat and called police.

A helicopter later located the man's body.

Police say the 84-year-old was from the Munich area and had set off on his walk early Friday morning.

The 1.685-meter Brecherspitz is a popular hiking spot for daytrippers from southern Bavaria.

Climber aged 85 dies during record attempt on Mount Everest 

Watch video 05:02
Now live
05:02 mins.

Austria: Death on the doorstep

