  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warFarmer protests
CultureUnited States of America

Barbie - The perfect woman?

February 28, 2024

She’s available in all skin colors, she’s diverse and inclusive. Created by businesswoman Ruth Handler, unveiled in New York in 1959, Barbie’s long been a money-maker. With millions of followers on Instagram, she’s now an influencer, too.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cwW4

The documentary dives into the world of Barbie content creators, meets the most famous collector (who owns 18,500 dolls), and speaks to fans and feminists. Barbie: the first doll with her own career. Still, she’s an object of love and hate. More than any other toy. Barbie was a president and an astronaut, long before reality caught up. More recently, Barbie starred in her very own Hollywood movie, putting the whole world in pink Barbie fever. But what few people know: Barbie was invented in the 1950s by an ambitious businesswoman named Ruth Handler, an American immigrant with Jewish-Polish heritage. Together with her husband and a friend, Handler founded the toy company Mattel. On a trip to Europe, she discovered a doll: Lilli, sold by a major tabloid newspaper. For the first time, Handler set eyes on an adult doll with her own style. Handler immediately recognized the sales potential. Up to that point, girls were limited to playing with baby dolls that served to prepare them for motherhood. Barbie was unveiled at the 1959 New York toy fair. Mattel sold around 350,000 in the first year alone. The Barbie universe was born. The concept was coherent and economical. And, as a woman with her own house, her own car and her own career, Barbie caused a furor. With millions of followers on Instagram, now she’s an influencer too. Many successful women have found eternal life as a Barbie figure. Most recently, the German marine biologist Antje Boetius. This documentary sheds light on the phenomenon known as Barbie.

Skip next section Similar stories from United States of America

Similar stories from United States of America

Made Chips

The future of the microchip industry

There's a global race on to make the smallest and most powerful microchips.
BusinessMarch 14, 202302:25 min
USA Mexiko Grenzstadt Reynosa Flüchtlinge

US launches new asylum system for Mexican border

DW correspondents traveled to a border city in Mexico to assess the impact of new US asylum rules
MigrationJanuary 16, 202303:02 min
Global 3000 | USA, San Diego

USA: Saving water in San Diego

San Diego has drastically reduced its water consumption to cope with years of megadrought.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 9, 202206:53 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Culture from North America

More on Culture from North America

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Oscar winners that made film history

A journey through 90 years of cinematic history —from "Gone With the Wind" to "Parasite."
CultureFebruary 24, 202426:05 min
Skip next section More on Culture from around the world

More on Culture from around the world

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Hollywood Great Ridley Scott In His Own Words

Film director Ridley Scott in his own words.
CultureFebruary 16, 202426:05 min
A man holds an old radio set in his hands

World Radio Day: More than a century of powerful impact

Since the first radio waves, It's been more than a century of powerful impact upon news, drama, music, and sports.
CultureFebruary 12, 202402:02 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How AI is making creatives superfluous

Opportunity or danger: The dramatic impact of Artificial Intelligence on creativity
CultureFebruary 2, 202426:05 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm