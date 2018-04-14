 Barack Obama gets rock star reception in Germany | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 04.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Barack Obama gets rock star reception in Germany

Germany’s fascination with the former US president lives on — even after he’s left office. As an American in Germany, DW’s Elizabeth Schumacher found the hype at an event in Cologne somewhat surreal.

Barack Obama in Cologne

German Obamania showed no sign of abating on Thursday as nearly 15,000 people gathered in Cologne to hear Barack Obama talk about activism, feminism, climate change and leadership.

The atmosphere ahead of the event was like a rock concert, with excited fans of all ages clearly trying to take Instagram pictures as close to the stage as possible.

"I think he's one of the most influential, interesting, intelligent figures of our generation…very empathetic. Especially when you compare him to Trump," Alex, 35, told DW.

Sarah, who has lived in Germany for eight years, gushed that "I saw President Obama speak twice in Austin, Texas when he was campaigning in 2008 and his energy was incredible…I am really looking forward to seeing him again and hearing his unwavering message of hope and optimism in a time where it is much needed!"

The desire, it seemed, to remember a time when US leadership was less focused on nativism and alienating allies was palpable on Thursday night.

Read more: 'History has not delivered its verdict': Ben Rhodes on Obama's legacy

  • Obama family (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    Married ... with children

    When the Obamas moved to the White House in 2009, their daughters Malia (left) and Sasha were 10 and 7. Personable and friendly, they were the epitome of the ordinary American family.

  • Little boy touches Obama head (picture alliance/dpa/Pete Souza)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    Hands-on president

    Barack Obama comes across as approachable and down-to-earth. During a family visit at the Oval Office, he readily bowed his head so the little boy of a White House employee could touch his hair: "I want to know if your hair is like mine."

  • Obama and others in the White house movie theater (Getty Images/White House/P. Souza)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    Super Bowl superlatives

    The president and the first lady donned 3-D glasses to watch the Super Bowl at a party at the White House - in their very own movie theater.

  • Obama family on couches and chairs, watching TV (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    Family time

    The United States played Japan in the final match of the Women's World Cup soccer tournament in 2011 - a match that had the Obamas on the edge of their seats as they watched on TV. Pete Souza, the official White House photographer, captured this private family moment.

  • USA Familie Obama im Weißen Haus (Getty Images/W. McNamee)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    First dog

    A gift from Senator Edward Kennedy, Bo the Portuguese Water Dog joined the Obama family in 2009. Four years later, Sunny, a female of the same breed, made the family complete.

  • Obama and boy in Spiderman outfit (picture alliance/dpa/Pete Souza)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man

    Caught in Spider-Man's sticky web - oh no! The most powerful man in the world, always a good sport, plays along with the child of a White House staffer in 2012, just before Halloween.

  • Michelle and Barack Obama acting out children's book (Getty Images/AFP/S. Loeb)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    Behind every strong man ...

    ... there's a great woman, as we all know. Who stands behind whom in the Obama family? America's first lady is more popular than her husband - her ratings are almost constantly at 70 percent, while the president's dropped to 40 percent at one point. The Obamas are regarded as a dream couple.

  • Michelle Obama and kids in garden (Getty Images/C. Somodevilla)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    Mom-in-chief

    Many Americans adore Michelle Obama for juggling her role as "mom-in-chief" and the more political role of first lady. Above, she and a group of students are harvesting sweet potatoes in the carefully tended White House kitchen garden - a pet project.

  • USA Familie Obama im Weißen Haus (Getty Images/W. McNamee)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    Not scared to mess around

    The world follows her political engagement just as attentively as her choice of clothes. Always in the limelight, Michelle Obama manages to show style even sitting next to Elmo (left) and Rosalita. "What I have never been afraid of is to be a little silly, and you can engage people that way," she once told "Variety" magazine.

  • Screenshot James Corden Carpool Karaoke Michelle Obama (YouTube/The Late Late Show with James Corden)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    'This Is For My Girls'

    The first lady demonstrated this again in a clip for the cult series "Carpool Karaoke," which has received more than 50 million views on YouTube. While James Corden's car circled the White House grounds, Michelle Obama and Missy Elliott belt out "This Is For My Girls" for the cameras.

  • USA Familie Obama im Weißen Haus (Getty Images/AFP/J. Klamar)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    Inauguration selfie

    With such cool parents, Sasha and Malia sometimes display a little public coolness themselves. While their father was inaugurated for the second time as president in 2013, they posed for a joint selfie.

  • USA | 18. Geburtstag von Malia Obama (Getty Images/A. Guerrucci-Pool)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    Passionate family man

    Malia celebrated her 18th birthday while still living in the White House. The outgoing US president used the occasion to show a less statesman-like side. "Just because it's the job of a father to embarrass his daughters, I've got one last job," he explained at the end of a speech - and launched into "Happy Birthday."

  • USA Familie Obama im Weißen Haus (Getty Images/P. Marovich)

    The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

    Bye-bye, Obamas ...

    Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha Obama, now 15, are now moving out of the White House. But they are not yet turning their backs on the US capital; Sasha will still be attending school in the city. In the fall, Malia intends to begin studying at the prestigious Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    Author: Nina Niebergall


(Not) talking Trump

Obama didn't mention his successor by name, but the criticism was clear. When asked during what was less of a speech and more of a fireside chat, how he felt about the current administration, he spoke of the need "to listen to what other people care about and the struggles they're going through, sit across the table from people who aren't like you and listen to their stories."

He also emphasized the need for having women and minorities at the decision-making table. This, as with most of what Obama said all night, was met with deafening applause.

Later, in another veiled slight to Trump, he added that disputing basic facts and "ignoring reason and logic" were dangerous to democracy.

Smiling, he also conceded that "no one becomes the president of the United States without a healthy ego."

Obama's convoy caused traffic to stand still in Cologne

Obama's convoy caused traffic to stand still in Cologne

Political insight

Despite being obviously starstruck, Obama's interviewer, writer Cristian Galvez, called on the ex-president to defend one of the most controversial acts he undertook as president, and one of the major blemishes on his legacy — drone strikes in Yemen, which have often led to civilian casualties.

He said that drones led to less collateral damage than sending in soldiers, but that it was still one of the most difficult decisions of his tenure. "Saying that I don't want to deal with the world as it is, but only with the world as it should be, isn't a moral philosophy. It's a fantasy."

The former US leader was in Cologne as part of the vaguely titled World Leadership Summit, a series of motivational talks that would seem more familiar to a US audience and are still relatively uncommon in Germany. Perhaps that's why more than half the crowd got up to leave after his portion of the event was finished.

"I saw him speak in Berlin in 2008, and I think his charisma and his message strike a chord with everyone," said Holger, 37, beaming as he left. "But I also think he's a political rock star, and we're fascinated by that in Germany, we don't have anyone like that."

  • Obama on the phone (Getty Images/The White House/P. Souza)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    Easily accessible

    Award-winning photographer Pete Souza has documented newsworthy events throughout his career, from the Kosovo refugee crisis to the start of the war in Afghanistan. In 2009, after spending time shooting Barack Obama on the campaign trail, he took on the role of official White House photographer — and gained more access to a sitting president than likely any other photographer in history.

  • Washington White House Präsident Barack Obama fist bumps custodian (White House/Pete Souza)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    A man of the people

    Although he accompanied Obama on trips around the world, often Souza's most memorable images were those snapped spontaneously — like this one in the hallways of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, when Obama fist-bumped custodian Lawrence Lipscomb. The images, when released to the media, helped to create a narrative about Obama as a president who is also a friend-of-the-people.

  • Obama on the telephone in the Oval Office (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    The drapes

    The @PeteSouza Instagram was opened January 20, 2017 — Trump's inauguration and Obama's last day in office. After posting two seemingly innocuous photos, Souza made his opinions known with a third picture. That image, posted January 22, shows the former president in the Oval Office, with red curtains in the backdrop, as here. The shot was a jab at Trump's dissatisfaction with White House decor.

  • Pete Souza image of Barack Obama running with a little girl in the Oval Office (Getty Images/White House/Pete Souza)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    A barrel of laughs in the Oval Office

    "Shade" is not Souza's first book of images from his time with Obama. In 2008, before Obama's election, he published "The Rise of Barack Obama," which included images from his time as a senator and later on the campaign trail. In November 2017, "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" was released, featuring many images like these, which spotlighted the former president's ease with children.

  • Angela Merkel and Barack Obama at Schloss Elmau (Reuters/M. Kappeler)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    Casual moments with the chancellor

    Although this image was snapped by a Reuters photographer, Souza captured the same moment — a private moment between Merkel and Obama at the G7 summit meeting in Krün, Germany — with his own lens. A similar image is included in "Shade" as a means of conveying the differences in the relationship the two presidents have had with the German chancellor.

  • Pete Souza image of Barack Obama show a young boy touching Obama's hair (picture alliance/dpa/Pete Souza)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    Seeing yourself in the president

    In an interview with the New Yorker, Souza said that some days it was hard to know how important the shots were that he was taking. Like this one, above, which occurred spontaneously but in retrospect, held quite a bit of meaning as an image of the importance of representation for young people.

  • Pete Souza behind the camera (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Dharapak)

    Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

    The man behind the lens

    Although Souza has risen to fame as a result of his award-winning photos and Instagram jabs, the photographer posts few selfies. Seen here on the other side of the lens, Souza's job as official White House photographer means he was present throughout the entirety of Obama's eight years in office. He claims to have only missed one day of work due to illness.

    Author: Courtney Tenz


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

'Becoming' Michelle Obama

She's not a fan of politics and couldn't smile at Trump's inauguration: The former First Lady's memoir "Becoming" traces her childhood, expands on her time in the White House and provides inspiration for the future. (13.11.2018)  

Barack Obama retraces his African-American roots

Africa had high hopes for Obama’s presidency, many of which he didn't fulfill. Now he's in Kenya and South Africa for the first time since leaving office. Can he live up to the public's expectations as a private citizen? (16.07.2018)  

Barack Obama slams Donald Trump era ahead of crucial US midterm elections

The former president has called for decency and honesty. It follows US President Donald Trump's plan to send several thousand troops to the US border in response to what Trump called a migrant "invasion." (03.11.2018)  

'History has not delivered its verdict': Ben Rhodes on Obama's legacy

Donald Trump's election was a rebuke of the policies for which his predecessor stood. What is left of Barack Obama's legacy? DW's Conflict Zone speaks to Ben Rhodes, one of his closest advisers. (27.02.2019)  

Climate change: Obama regrets lack of US leadership

Former US President Barack Obama has spoken of his frustration that America is pulling out of the 2015 climate accord. In a speech in France, he stressed that US businesses, states and cities remain firmly committed. (03.12.2017)  

US accused of double standards on civilians killed by drones

President Barack Obama has publicly acknowledged that a US drone strike killed two Western aid workers. But hundreds of civilian deaths in similar strikes across the Muslim world remain shrouded in official secrecy. (24.04.2015)  

Throwing 'Shade' with Obama photos

Drawing from eight years' worth of archival images, former White House photographer Pete Souza has been reflecting on his time with Obama, contrasting it with the current presidency with subtle barbs on social media. (16.10.2018)  

The Obamas: 8 years in the White House

After two terms in the White House the Obamas are moving out, making room for the Trump family. Here are some of the highlights of the first family's life in their prominent home. (11.01.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

March for Science in Köln

Crowds turn out around the world for March for Science 14.04.2018

Citizens from Durban, South Africa, to Sydney, Australia, and from Berlin to Washington turned out for the second March for Science. In Germany, people came together in 14 cities to support science and research.

Jesidische Flüchtlinge im Irak 20.08.2014

From the Sinjar mountains to Germany's Rhineland: a Yazidi refugee's story 20.06.2017

The Yazidis are a religious minority in northern Iraq whose people have been persecuted by the "Islamic State." One Yazidi who fled Iraq and sought refuge in Germany shared his story with InfoMigrants.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Germany

Angela Merkel faces climate questions in Berlin school

Germany's Bundestag to ban weapons from parliament

UN Security Council: Germany, France share presidency

German UN envoy gets a grip on Security Council meetings