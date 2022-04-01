Bangladesh: Youth project aims to eradicate poverty

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
For over a decade, 28-year-old Ahmed Imtiaz and his team have worked to provide free education for Bangladesh's underprivileged.
Amid soaring prices, millions of Bangladeshi citizens have sought help to survive. Some experts blame the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine, while others are quick to highlight the government's failings.
Some North Koreans are defying strict fashion and style regulations to fight conformity. But their expressions of individualism could cost them their freedom.
Beijing says it wants Islamabad to provide better security as workers on China's massive infrastructure projects become targets of militant Baloch separatists in southern Pakistan.
Although abortion is legal, over two-thirds of abortions in India are considered to be risky. Barriers to safe abortion include a shortage of doctors in rural areas, a lack of confidentiality and widespread stigma.
