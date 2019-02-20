 Bangladesh says British IS bride Shamima Begum not a citizen | News | DW | 20.02.2019

News

Bangladesh says British IS bride Shamima Begum not a citizen

The Foreign Ministry in Dhaka has rejected any claim that British IS bride Shamima Begum might have to citizenship. The UK has moved to withdraw Begum's citizenship, in a move she has described as "a bit unjust."

Shamima Begum

British teenager Shamima Begum, who joined the "Islamic State" (IS) group in Syria in 2015, has no claim to Bangladeshi nationality, Dhaka's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, after the UK government decided to revoke her citizenship.

Britain's Home Office reportedly believes Begum, who is of Bangladeshi heritage, is entitled to claim citizenship there.

Along with two friends, Begum left her home in east London to join IS four years ago at the age of 15. She is now living in a refugee camp in Syria, where she gave birth to her third child over the weekend. She has appealed to British authorities to show "compassion" by allowing her to raise the baby in Britain, but has expressed no regret over having joined IS.

Read more: Mosul: Where demons, women and 'Islamic State' met

Shamima Begum (center) goes through security at Gatwick Airport with two other girls before flying to Turkey (picture-alliance)

Begum (center) went through security at Gatwick Airport with two other girls before flying to Turkey in 2015

"In order to protect this country, [the home secretary] has the power to deprive someone of their British citizenship where it would not render them stateless," said a spokeswoman for the UK Interior Ministry, adding it would not comment on individual cases.

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said there was "no question" of her being allowed into Bangladesh and it was "deeply concerned that she has been erroneously identified as a holder of dual citizenship shared with Bangladesh alongside her birthplace, the United Kingdom."

"She is a British citizen by birth and has never applied for dual nationality with Bangladesh," the ministry said.

Watch video 02:56
Now live
02:56 mins.

Nearing IS defeat puts EU jihadis' fate in focus

'A bit shocked'

UK Interior Minister Sajid Javid told lawmakers on Wednesday that revoking citizenship was "a powerful tool" not used lightly.

"But when someone turns their back on [our] fundamental values and supports terror they don't have an automatic right to return to the UK," he said.

Begum told ITV at the Al Hol refugee camp in northeastern Syria that she was "a bit shocked" by the decision to revoke her UK citizenship.

Read more: As IS crumbles, Syrian Kurds want Germany to take back foreign fighters

"It's a bit upsetting and frustrating. I feel like it's a bit unjust on me and my son," she said. "My family made it sound like it would be a lot easier for me to come back to the UK."

Began said another option for her could be to apply for citizenship in Holland, the home country of her husband — an IS fighter believed to be held by Kurdish forces in Syria — where he has family.

"Maybe I can ask for citizenship in Holland. If he gets sent back to prison in Holland I can just wait for him while he is in prison," Begum said.

  • A member of the Shammar militia in Syria (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    The Shammar tribe

    The Shammar tribe's militia, the Al-Sanadid forces, control swathes of land in north-eastern Syria, close to the Iraqi border. Until recently, they were part of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and at present the Shammar belong to the Kurdish-led civilian leadership in northern Syria.

  • Friday prayers at a mosque (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Friday prayers

    In the compound of Shammar leader Sheikh Humaydi Daham al-Hadi, tribesmen from the surrounding villages attend Friday prayers. Former IS members are also known to be in attendance.

  • Shoes outside a mosque (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Tribal connections

    Former IS members fled the group after hearing the Sheikh’s call to defect. Once accepted by the Sheikh, the detainees are transferred to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), where they are imprisoned and subsequently put on trial. Only then, are they allowed to re-join the tribe.

  • A group of men eating lamb and rice (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Tucking in

    Guests eat a traditional lamb and rice meal. According to Sheikh Humaydi, the Shammar do not take in former IS fighters. However, the Shammar communications official Abdulhamid Al-Askar contradicted that and claimed Al-Sanadid forces have also incorporated former fighters.

  • A group of men at a meeting (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Mediation efforts

    In the evening, the Sheikh hosts guests and mediates between local disputes. "This national conflict will end one day, but the religious one will continue," said Sheikh Humaydi. "We have the same goal as the west — the fight against terrorism; now we’re mediating between the former IS fighters, and those who suffered under the group."

  • Shammar members greet visitors from Iraq (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Cross-border tribal network

    Shammar tribesmen greet guests from Iraq. "There are those [in Syria] who joined IS only because of pressure from their leaders," said Sheikh Humaydi, "and because we have tribal influence, they come back to us."

  • A man pouring tea (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Strict hierarchies

    Once they defect, former IS members blend back into the rural and strictly hierarchical society. Shammar leaders, on the other hand, maneuver to position themselves as crucial peacemakers in the region. According to the Sheikh, British and US delegations have recently paid a visit.

  • A man standing in a doorway (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Staying incognito

    Abu Hassan did not want to reveal his real name for fear of IS reprisals. He claims to have never fought for IS, and only joined the group in 2015 to be able to continue working as a school teacher. "We thought IS would bring justice, as we suffered so much under the [Assad] regime," he said in an interview during which the Sheikh’s son and two Sanadid militiamen were present.

  • A group of Al-Sanadid fighters (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Successful rearguard action

    Bandar Humaydi, commander of Al-Sanadid Forces and the son of Sheikh Humeydi, led a successful defense against IS fighters in 2014/15, when their village was almost completely surrounded by advancing IS forces.

  • A group of youths playing football (DW/B. Gerdziunas)

    Former 'IsIamic State' militants return home to northern Syria

    Games without frontiers

    Shammar youths and under-age Sanadid militiamen play a chaotic game of football; a decrepit train track connecting Syria and Iraq lies abandoned nearby. At present, hundreds of IS members have taken the tribal route out, according to the Sheikh, although the exact numbers are not disclosed.

    Author: Benas Gerdziunas


law/cmk (AFP, AP, Reuters)

