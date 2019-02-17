UK intends to revoke citizenship of IS bride Shamima Begum

Lawyers for a British teenager who joined the "Islamic State" (IS) aged 15 and wants to return from a refugee camp in Syria said the family was "very disappointed" with the UK Home Office's plans to strip her of her citizenship.

Shamima Begum's family received a letter from the Home Office notifying them that the 19-year-old had been stripped of her UK citizenship, a development first reported by ITV News.

"In light of the circumstances of your daughter, the notice of the Home Secretary's decision has been served of file today (19th February), and the order removing her British citizenship has subsequently been made," the letter from the Home Office obtained by ITV states.

The letter was sent to the family instructing them to notify their daughter, who gave birth to a baby on Sunday. The decision can be appealed.

The family's lawyer made a statement on Twitter condemning the Home Office decision and saying there would be an appeal.

"Family are very disappointed with the Home Office's intention to have an order made depriving Shamima of her citizenship. We are considering all legal avenues to challenge this decision," lawyer Tasnime Akunjee wrote.

Begum's case has created a debate in the UK over how to handle citizens who joined IS and want to leave now that the extremist group "caliphate" has nearly collapsed in Syria. It also raises questions over the future of the children of IS fighters and brides.

It comes days after US President Donald Trump ramped up pressure on European countries by calling on allies to take back IS fighters captured in Syria.

After Begum was found in a Syrian refugee camp last week UK security officials said they couldn't prevent the woman from returning because she had not been convicted of a crime. However, they signaled that she could be prosecuted upon arrival in the UK.

Begum and two school girls from Bethnal Green in London fled to Syria from the UK via Turkey in 2015. In Syria, they married IS fighters.