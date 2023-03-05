  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Rohingya refugees try to salvage their belongings after a major fire in their Balukhali camp at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh
Rohingya volunteers from the camp helped to tackle the blazeImage: Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP/picture alliance
CatastropheBangladesh

Bangladesh: Fire breaks out at Cox's Bazar refugee camp

34 minutes ago

Aid agencies have said that a massive fire has broken out in a part of the cramped Cox's Bazar refugee camp.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OGsC

Cox's Bazar, one of the world's biggest refugee camps, was ravaged by a massive fire on Sunday, the UN and other aid agencies reported.

The camp is home mostly to Muslim Rohingya who have fled Myanmar into neighboring Bangladesh.

The fire was reported to have broken out in the Balukhali camp in the early afternoon. Fire service official Emdadul Haque said there were no immediate casualties.

The UNHCR in Bangladesh wrote in a tweet that volunteers from the camp were tackling the fire.

Local newspaper Dhaka Tribune reported that four fire services units had also been deployed.

It also said that at least 50 shacks had been burned down.

Over 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh to escape state oppression that the US has said amounts to genocide.

The number of Rohingya crossing the border shot up in 2017 when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a violent crackdown on the minority group.

Most Rohingya in Myanmar have been denied citizenship and other rights. Attempts by Bangladesh to send them back have failed as conditions have only worsened since the military took power in Myanmar in 2021.

More to follow...

ab/fb (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A woman in Chasiv Yar, near the city of Bakhmut, covers her eyes as she seemingly weeps

Ukraine updates: Bakhmut residents flee as Russia presses in

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A bird's-eye view of the British-built Namirembe Cathedral on the outskirts of Kampala

Uganda: Anglican Church row over same-sex blessing

Uganda: Anglican Church row over same-sex blessing

Religion5 hours ago03:17 min
More from Africa

Asia

A medical store in Islamabad

Pakistan: Drug firms head for closure amid economic crisis

Pakistan: Drug firms head for closure amid economic crisis

Business4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Pro-life protest banner reading "Abtreibung? Nein Danke!" ("Abortion? No thanks!")

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

German abortion clinics targeted by US-style protests

Society17 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Boats on a waterfront road with colorful two-to-three-story buildings and palm trees

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

Portugal will no longer issue 'golden' EU visas

Society6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A sign signaling the demarcation of Firing Zone 918

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

Palestinians in occupied West Bank live with uncertainty

ConflictsMarch 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Biden speak in the White House Oval Office

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

Biden thanks Scholz for 'profound' German support on Ukraine

PoliticsMarch 4, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage