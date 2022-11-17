  1. Skip to content
Bahrain - Party Capital of the Middle East

24 minutes ago

Bahrain. Though politically authoritarian, the country is more liberal socially than other Gulf states. So perhaps it's little wonder that the island has become the party capital of the Middle East, and a destination spot for young Saudis, in particular.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JLSq

 and a destination spot for young Saudis, in particular.

DW Dokumentationen | Bahrain
Image: Java


Located in the Persian Gulf, off the coast of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the Kingdom of Bahrain is the smallest -- and one of the most surprising -- countries in the Middle East. Here, homosexuality is legal, alcohol flows freely, diverse religions are practiced, and women can live relatively freely. 
 

DW Dokumentationen | Bahrain
Image: Java

Bahrain was built thanks to the gas and oil resources that have enriched the country for decades. But today, the reserves are running out -- and the country must reinvent itself. It plans to do this by attracting investors from all over the world. Here, there is no corporate tax, no income tax and no VAT. Bahrain is in the middle of a real-estate frenzy, constructing artificial islands and ultra-modern sky scrappers. It sees itself as the new, more liberal Dubai. 

DW Dokumentationen | Bahrain
Image: Java


But behind this facade of tolerance lies a darker reality. The majority Shia population is ruled and oppressed by the Sunni minority, represented by the ruling family of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. The Shia political opposition is severely repressed, and their leaders imprisoned. 


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 02.12.2022 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 02.12.2022 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 02.12.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 03.12.2022 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 03.12.2022 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 04.12.2022 – 19:15 UTC
MON 05.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

MON 04.12.2022 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

