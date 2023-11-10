Baerbock pushes for two-state solution on Middle East trip

Before a trip to the Middle East, German Foreign Minister Baerbock said only a two-state solution could bring security to Israelis and Palestinians. She will discuss the fate of German hostages and the situation in Gaza.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock travels to the Middle East on Friday, for the third time in a month as Israeli forces continue their large-scale ground offensive in Gaza, the German Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday.

Baerbock is set to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — the latter two being seen as important regional mediators — with the aim of securing the release of German hostages who were taken by Hamas during its deadly terror attacks on Israel on October 7.

Her first stop will be Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Baerbock's Middle East tour

Before departing Germany, Baerbock spoke of a two-state solution to bring peace to the region.

"Only a return to the promise of living side-by-side — in two states — can give both Israelis and Palestinians peace, security and dignity," the foreign minister said according to the German news agency DPA.

She added that it was important "not to lose sight of the bigger picture," saying that it was the "goal of the terrorists" to put an end to "Israel's historic opportunity for peace with its Arab neighbors."

The Foreign Ministry also said she would discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza where more than 10,500 people have been killed so far as well as efforts to prevent the conflict from drawing in other regional players such as Hezbollah and Iran.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the EU, the US, Germany and many other countries. Hezbollah is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries. The EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group.

Germany has repeatedly declared its solidarity with Israel following the October 7 attacks in which Hamas militants killed 1,400 people and took 240 more hostage. Berlin also called for "humanitarian pauses" in Gaza but has not supported calls for a complete cease-fire.

ab/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)