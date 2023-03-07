Baerbock calls on Iran to stop attacks on Iraqi territory

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said during a visit to Baghdad that Iran is jeopardizing "stability" in the region. She is set to fly to Erbil in the norther Kurdish region.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called on Iran to cease its missile attacks on Iraqi territory during a visit to Baghdad on Tuesday.

"The Iranian regime shows with its missile attacks that it not only represses its own population with recklessness and brutality, but is apparently prepared to jeopardize lives and stability in the entire region to maintain power," Baerbock said after meeting her Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

Iran has launched a number of strikes on northern Iraq targeting Kurdish groups.

What else did Baerbock say?

"This is completely unacceptable and dangerous for the region as a whole," Baerbock said.

Baerbock stressed that the United Nations Charter forbids attacks of this kind.

Hussein said it was "unacceptable that Iraqi territories are used as a stage for attacks from neighboring countries."

Baerbock also announced further support for Iraq, calling the country a "key factor for the stability of the region."

"If new terrorism, Iranian influence or the destruction of livelihoods due to the water crisis were to lead to violence and political division here again, the consequences would also massively affect the neighboring states," Baerbock said.

Baerbock to meet with PM, visit Iraqi Kurdish capital

Baerbock is set to meet with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, after which she will fly to Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq.

In Erbil, Germany's military is training Kurdish security forces in the fight against the so-called "Islamic State" (IS) extremist group.

Baerbock recalled that IS killed thousands in northern Iraq and abducted and enslaved women and children.

"Because the world community did not prevent this genocide, we have all the more responsibility to ensure that these crimes are solved and that the survivors receive justice," she said.

Baerbock said she would examine the situation of internally displaced people in Iraq.

"Not leaving the survivors alone is our obligation and responsibility," she said.

