Baby squirrel who captivated Germany is safe — and female

It turned out on Monday that Karl-Friedrich, the baby squirrel whose headline-grabbing antics captivated Germany last week, is, in fact, a girl.

The story began on Friday "when a man was followed relentlessly through the streets by the squirrel," a spokeswoman for the police in the southern city of Karlsruhe told DW.

"He panicked a bit when the animal would not stop, and probably wanting to make sure the squirrel is properly cared for, he turned to us," the spokeswoman said. "According to the animal rescue center, such behavior is not uncommon amongst squirrels. Especially young ones who have lost their mother and are looking for a substitute."

Karlsruhe police were able to lure the baby animal away from the man with a box of leaves.

They joked that they would make a mascot of the squirrel, whom they named after 18th-century lawyer Karl Friedrich Eichhorn, whose last name resembles eichhörnchen, the German word for squirrel.

When the city's animal rescue agency called the police to tell them the squirrel was doing well, they had a surprise: Karl-Friedrich is female.