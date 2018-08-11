 Baby squirrel who captivated Germany is safe — and female | News | DW | 13.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Baby squirrel who captivated Germany is safe — and female

Karl-Friedrich stole the headlines last week after following a man "relentlessly" through the streets of Karlsruhe. According to animal control officers, this is common for squirrels who have lost their mothers.

Karl-Friedrich

It turned out on Monday that Karl-Friedrich, the baby squirrel whose headline-grabbing antics captivated Germany last week, is, in fact, a girl.

The story began on Friday "when a man was followed relentlessly through the streets by the squirrel," a spokeswoman for the police in the southern city of Karlsruhe told DW.

"He panicked a bit when the animal would not stop, and probably wanting to make sure the squirrel is properly cared for, he turned to us," the spokeswoman said. "According to the animal rescue center, such behavior is not uncommon amongst squirrels. Especially young ones who have lost their mother and are looking for a substitute."

Karlsruhe police were able to lure the baby animal away from the man with a box of leaves.

They joked that they would make a mascot of the squirrel, whom they named after 18th-century lawyer Karl Friedrich Eichhorn, whose last name resembles eichhörnchen, the German word for squirrel.

When the city's animal rescue agency called the police to tell them the squirrel was doing well, they had a surprise: Karl-Friedrich is female.

DW recommends

In the UK, a squirrel’s color matters

With the native red squirrel under threat of extinction in Britain by the introduced gray species, new efforts are underway to kill the latter to save the former. Is that possible, and is it fair? (07.11.2017)  

Berlin's squirrels get bridge of their own

Berlin has plenty of green space, so it's not uncommon for wildlife and urbanites to cross paths. Now an animal rights group has made sure that very intersection remains safe for the city's squirrels. (01.07.2014)  

Baby squirrel chases man so relentlessly he calls police

A man in Germany felt so besieged by a rodent that he called the police emergency number. The baby squirrel has been taken to an animal sanctuary. (10.08.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Karlsruhe Eichhörnchen Karl-Friedrich verfolgt Mann

Baby squirrel chases man so relentlessly he calls police 10.08.2018

A man in Germany felt so besieged by a rodent that he called the police emergency number. The baby squirrel has been taken to an animal sanctuary.

Berlin Bundestagssitzung Totale

German parliamentarians' former careers: Lawyers, teachers, historians and a butcher 02.10.2017

Lawyers and teachers have traditionally had a strong presence in the German Bundestag, and many of its members are career parliamentarians. But there are a few surprises. Here is a breakdown of parliament by profession.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 