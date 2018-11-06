 Award-winning YouTuber doco ′Lord of the Toys′ creates stir | Film | DW | 07.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Award-winning YouTuber doco 'Lord of the Toys' creates stir

After winning the 2018 International Leipzig Festival for Documentary, the film has been mired in controversy for giving a platform to racist slurs. Filmmaker Pablo Ben Yakov says he wanted to let the audience judge.

Film still Lord of the Toys (Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg)

Lord of the Toys won this year's Golden Dove at the prestigious DOK long documentary competition in Leipzig — and has since been hotly debated.

The film is about the everyday lives of a group of twenty-something YouTubers in Dresden and is focused on influencer Max Herzberg — aka Adlersson — who boasts more than 280,000 subscribers to his main channel.

His success is based on clips showing him unboxing products ranging from knives to rap albums, while his income is derived from advertising and occasional fan donations. 

It might seem innocent until we see Herzberg and his cohorts get drunk and make fun of telemarketers, often using anti-Semitic, racist or homophobic slogans.

Pablo Ben Yakov and co-author and cameraman André Krummel filmed the YouTubers over a two-month period, creating a raw, undistilled documentary with no explainers from the protagonists and no narration.

Read moreFar-right social network Gab struggles after Pittsburgh attack

Yet the documentary has been the target of much criticism since its premiere, with critics saying people should not be given a platform to voice far right slogans.

DW spoke to the filmmaker, Pablo Ben Yakov, about his approach to the sensitive subject matter.

DW: Did reaction to your film come as a surprise?

Pablo Ben Yakov: Yes and no. Of course we made a film that we thought would trigger debate. But I was a bit surprised about which corner the debate came from. We were worried right wing extremists might threaten us but have meanwhile realized that the same kind of troll culture that we portray and criticize in the film has brought us a lot of attention.

Pablo Ben Yakov (Marc Eberhardt)

Pablo Ben Yakov, director of Lord of the Toys

Could you explain what you mean?

The fierce debate had its origin on Twitter and was started by people who couldn't have seen the film because it had not yet been released. But these people already knew — or thought they knew — that the film is uncritical in any case, without comment [from us] or context, and they did so in such a manner that there was an aggressive mood from the start.

Read more: The punk band that concerned more the German spy agency than far-right terrorists

Some people who saw the film also criticized the way it gives an unfiltered platform to the protagonists. What's your response?

Obviously, we've created a platform in the form of a film. So naturally, the question is justified, it's something you always have to ask yourself as a documentary filmmaker if you plan to tackle problematic issues. But I think that if you watch the film, you see that it is designed from beginning to end, that we put a lot of thought into how to portray the story we want to tell. Of course, our attitude is part of it.

Watch video 01:24
Now live
01:24 mins.

The world's highest earning Youtube stars

People criticized the fact that there is no narrator to explain and order events.

I don't think narration would have contributed much. We wanted to draw attention to the fact that a dangerous de-communication is emerging on the internet, with people saying absurd things and creating an enormously aggressive atmosphere. And it's this aggressive mood that is dangerous. That is palpable in the film. If one of the men empties a can of deodorant by spraying another man's face over minutes at a time, it's clear that this is really painful, it crosses borders — it's pure aggression and violence. Having a narrator say that is superfluous. I trust the audience to understand these things.

The film is a little longer than 90 minutes, there's hardly any plot, or statement that the protagonists were serious about or that appeared to touch them. You accompanied the men for two months. Is that what they are really like all the time?

We felt nothing is taken seriously and that they always try to turn everything into a stupid joke. So we decided to take the men seriously. When we show the man with the mask (aka "Inkognito Spastiko", pictured top behind Max Herzberg) brushing his teeth or watching porn wearing his mask, we're not trying to be funny but instead take seriously what is going on. This gives us a different point of view.

Film still Lord of the Toys (Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg)

Acting out on the bus

You were present when the group verbally and physically attacked foreigners at the Oktoberfest. What went through your mind at that point?

It was clear from the start that there might be violence if we headed to Oktoberfest with the men. And we realized that it is almost impossible to film something like that because physical violence means we can't do our jobs properly. That's when intuition and reflexes kicked in. At the first blow, we stopped the camera and checked to see what was going on, whether anyone needed help. It was a real fight and it wasn't nice.

Read moreDigital Warriors - Women Changing the World

Do you think Herzberg's fans will watch the film and maybe take a more critical view?

I hope so. After the premiere we accompanied the men to their car when two fans showed up. I thought it would be the usual, something we had experienced a thousand times before. Instead, these two boys recognized me and said the film was really important, as was the discussion afterwards, which was too short. My jaw dropped because it was the first time I saw that they could utter regular sentences.

At the same time you can't expect to show the film and that everyone is converted. Of course some people think what Max Herzberg does is really funny, and who will more or less think what we filmed is really funny. There's no sense in pretending otherwise.

How do the protagonists feel about the film?

They saw it before the premiere and of course there were moments when they laughed at their own jokes. They do like to see themselves on the screen. What made me happy and also surprised me was the fact that someone said afterwards that "some of this is really sad;" and that "our eyes look so empty sometimes."

Of course they know when they have crossed a boundary, they do see that. And even if immediate change isn't in sight, I believe the film has got some people thinking.

  • Alexander Gauland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland

    Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch - but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

  • Weidel and Gauland (Reuters/F.Bensch)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alice Weidel

    Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II. Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

  • Frauke Petry (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Frauke Petry

    German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

  • Björn Höcke (picture-alliance/Arifoto Ug/Candy Welz)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Björn Höcke

    The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year - leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

  • Beatrix von Storch (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Beatrix von Storch

    Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts - but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers."

  • Marcus Pretzell (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Marcus Pretzell

    Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

  • Andre Wendt (picture alliance/ZB/H. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Wendt

    The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) - the vast majority of them young men.

  • Andre Poggenburg(picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Poggenburg

    Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" - the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

  • Alexander Gauland AfD

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland - again ...

    During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

  • Alexander Gauland

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    ... and again

    Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


DW recommends

The punk band that concerned more the German spy agency than far-right terrorists

Leftist punkers Feine Sahne Fischfilet will be performing at a new location in Dessau after being blocked from performing at the Bauhaus due to concerns about far-right protesters. Here's a closer look at the group. (06.11.2018)  

Germany's populist AfD says some members encouraged to leave

A co-leader of the AfD has admitted that some members who hold particularly extreme views have been persuaded to leave. This comes as the far-right party seeks to avoid monitoring by the domestic intelligence agency. (06.11.2018)  

Far-right social network Gab struggles after Pittsburgh attack

A man who killed 11 people in a synagogue was a frequent user of the social media site Gab, which he used to post anti-Semitic messages. Companies such as PayPal have begun banning the site from using their services. (29.10.2018)  

Digital Warriors - Women Changing the World

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media can drive social change or even spark revolutions. Women around the world are using the Internet as a weapon in their struggle for equal rights. (04.10.2018)  

'Influencer' named Germany's Anglicism of the Year for 2017

Beating out "blockchain" and "nice," the English word "influencer" — as related to social media celebrities — was voted the most prominent anglicism to make it into German parlance in the last year. (30.01.2018)  

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

Leading members of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have often made provocative, if not outright offensive, remarks - targeting refugees or evoking Nazi terminology. (04.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Influencer - a new profession?  

Facts: Influencers, the new millionaires  

The world's highest earning Youtube stars  

Related content

Jair Bolsonaro

Opinion: Brazilians were simply fed up 31.10.2018

Brazil's ailing economy and rampant crime and corruption may have contributed to some voters' decision to cast their ballots for the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, Hildegard Stausberg writes in this guest commentary.

Österreich Kundgebung Identitäre Bewegung

How dangerous are Austria's far-right hipsters? 28.08.2018

The Identitarian movement is picking up speed around Europe. In Austria, the group's branch is seen as the "hipster right." What's behind its success? Morgan Meaker reports from Vienna.

Top advertiser calls for transparency in 'influence marketing' 06.07.2018

Marketing experts are increasingly turning to so-called 'influencers' to sell their products. The stars of YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms will mention, use or review your product for cash. It's called 'influencer marketing'. But some brands have lost millions advertising to fake viewers. Now, one of the world's biggest consumer advertisers is calling for change.

Advertisement

Film

Film still Lord of the Toys (Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg)

Award-winning YouTuber doco 'Lord of the Toys' creates stir

After winning the 2018 International Leipzig Festival for Documentary, the film has been mired in controversy for giving a platform to racist slurs. Filmmaker Pablo Ben Yakov says he wanted to let the audience judge.  

Arts.21

DW auf Frankfurter Buchmesse 2018 Talk zu 100 Gute Bücher (DW/M. Haug-Mähren)

"100 German Must-Reads" The talk, Part 2

We present the definitive list of 100 German must-read novels that have been translated into English. What topics have been gripping readers for over a century? Part 2 of our talk on this DW project. 

Music

Joni Mitchell (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

First lady of folk: Joni Mitchell turns 75

The guitar-playing folk darling of the 1960s infused her sound with jazz, rock and pop before rising to the top of the charts. Her voice has since deepened by two octaves but she is ever the honey-voiced folk icon.  

Arts

Cartoon by Miguel Fernandez

Typically German? A cartoonist's perspective

Razor-sharp and funny to boot: That's the cartoonist's mission. But could those adjectives describes Germans as well? Artist Miguel Fernandez pokes fun at the stereotypes and personality traits attributed to the Germans. 

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

Lifestyle

A skull with writing on it (Museum für Sepulkralkultur Kassel)

R.I.P.: German funeral rites

Germany has strict burial laws and quite a few funeral traditions, from mandatory coffins to the time-honored "corpse snack." DW gives you the lowdown on established popular conventions, as well as the newest trends. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  