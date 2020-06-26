 Award-winning German docufilm gets to the heart of meat processing | Film | DW | 26.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Film

Award-winning German docufilm gets to the heart of meat processing

"Regeln am Band" (Rules on the assembly line) is ostensibly about a meat industry that has also become a ground zero for coronavirus. But Yulia Lokshina's award-winning documentary is really about the people involved.

Film Regeln am Band - bei hoher Geschwindigkeit | Schüler proben Brechts Heilige Johanna der Schlachthöfe (wirFilm)

For three years, Yulia Lokshina has been studying the conditions under which Eastern European contract workers live and work in the Tönnies meat processing plants in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Those very Tönnies plants have meanwhile become a hotspot for the spread of the coronavirus in Germany, with authorities shutting down public life in the surrounding districts.

It needed a pandemic for people to finally talk about abuses that have been known about for years, the Munich-based filmmaker told DW, referring to earlier scrutiny of the plant over its deplorable worker conditions.

Read moreHow does Germany's meat industry work?

Her film Regeln am Band, bei hoher Geschwindigkeit ("Rules on the assembly line, at high speed") opens with footage of pigs crammed in a pen playing with a ball on a chain. A voice tells the story of an industrial accident that is said to have happened at a Tönnies plant whereby a worker was accidentally caught in a machine, his body automatically sectioned like a pig's.

a woman looks back at the camera (Isabelle Bertolone)

Yulia Lokshina's film focuses in on a meat industry that's facing growing scrutiny

A capitalism problem

Lokshina's film does not show the workers cutting and trimming carcasses of animals, nor does it show sides of pork and beef. Instead, the camera focuses on what temporary workers, an activist priest and meat industry critics have to say.

The film also shows a Munich school class rehearsing St Joan of the Stockyards, a play by Bertolt Brecht written during the world economic crisis of 1929-30 that retells the story of Joan of Arc, though this time she is a poor, exploited worker in a Chicago meat-packing plant.

"I link the world of production and migrant women workers with the world we know today," says Yulia Lokshina, "a world in which we feel so comfortable."

Parallel worlds collide  as the film looks deeply at the demand and consumption of the cheapest possible meat on the one hand, and the need for low-paid Eastern European temporary workers on the other.

Read moreGermany: Former abattoir worker 'heard colleagues crying at night'

Thoughtlessness on one side, suffering on the other. But this background is hidden from view. "That's why I had to tell the story differently, so it would reach the viewer," said the filmmaker.

man in a pink pig costume (wirFilm)

In the film, a protester is dressed up as a pig

Pastor decries modern slavery

Almost one hundred years after Brecht's drama that describes abuses in the slaughterhouses of Chicago, Lokshina's film also criticizes capitalism. Temporary, subcontracting work in the meat industry keeps workers isolated and stops them from organizing. "They cannot rebel against the deplorable conditions," Lokshina says.

In the film, Peter Kossen, a Catholic priest, rages against modern slavery, demanding fair and dignified working conditions. "Capital has to serve the people and not vice versa!" he says in church. "Exploitation of labor is an age-old problem," says Lokshina.

This message helped Rules on the assembly line win the prestigious 2020 Film Festival Max Ophüls Prize for documentary, though the film will not be released in German movie theaters until October 22.

But as the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak at the Tönnies meat processing plants deepens, this timely insight into the pork business is still sure to resonate.

Watch video 02:27

How did German meat plants become coronavirus hotspots?

DW recommends

Coronavirus in German meat plants: Food minister calls for 'readjustment'

A spotlight is on the German meat industry following allegations of poor animal welfare and working conditions amid coronavirus outbreaks at meat plants. Food Minister Julia Klöckner has called for less "cheap meat." (26.06.2020)  

Coronavirus: Over 600 people test positive at German slaughterhouse

Yet another German slaughterhouse has registered a massive outbreak of the coronavirus. Roughly two-thirds of the test results so far have come back positive. (17.06.2020)  

Turkish guest workers transformed German society

In the 1960s, Turkish workers arrived in Germany to fill the demand for cheap labor in a booming post-war economy. Many of them never left, creating a minority community that changed the demographics of Germany forever. (30.10.2011)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Why the coronavirus spreads so fast in slaughterhouses  

Advertisement

Film

Film Regeln am Band - bei hoher Geschwindigkeit | Schüler proben Brechts Heilige Johanna der Schlachthöfe (wirFilm)

Award-winning German docufilm gets to the heart of meat processing

"Regeln am Band" (Rules on the assembly line) is ostensibly about a meat industry that has also become a ground zero for coronavirus. But Yulia Lokshina's award-winning documentary is really about the people involved.  

Books

Spanish novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafon (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

Carlos Ruiz Zafon, author of 'The Shadow of the Wind,' dies aged 55

Spanish best-selling novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafon, who was world renowned for his "Cemetery of Forgotten Books" series, has died of cancer in Los Angeles.  

Music

Sarah Willis (Rittershaus)

Mozart goes Mambo in Havana

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra member Sarah Willis combines classical music with Cuban rhythms on the streets of Havana in the new documentary film, 'Mozart y Mambo.'  

GMF

Portrait Johanna Reich (Privat)

Johanna Reich: defending freedom of expression with digital media

Cologne-based media artist and student of Wim Wenders', Johanna Reich, talks to DW about the influence of the digital world on our values, highlighting opportunities for pluralism to unfold online.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Website One.com #PasstheMic (One.com)

From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter: #PassTheMic campaign shifts focus

In the wake of the global Black Lives Matter protests, a social media campaign devoted to coronavirus misinformation is taking a new direction as celebrities hand over their Instagram accounts to political activists.  

Lifestyle

Frankfurt - Manitou Restaurant (Georgios Angelou)

Exploring old and new ideas on the future of food

Vegetables that grow in tower gardens, insect burgers or meat from a test tube: Some groundbreaking ideas were actually developed long ago. An exhibition in Dresden looks into "future foods."  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  