Austria's Löger in charge until interim cabinet formed

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday asked ministers except Kurz to stay in office a few days until a caretaker cabinet is chosen, pending Austria's next parliamentary election, due in September.

The 32-year-old Kurz was brought down as chancellor Monday in a no-confidence vote by Social Democrats and the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) in the wake of the Ibiza video scandal.

Kurz remains, however, leader of his conservative People's Party (ÖVP), and buoyed by its first-place showing in the past week's European Parliament election, has vowed to return in the early September he called.

Alongside his role as finance minister, ÖVP-member Löger was also vice-chancellor in Kurz's previous cabinet.

President Van der Bellen has said he expects to name a caretaker government next, preceded by talks with all parties to find suitable candidates.

