Austrian train crash leaves several injured after wagon derails

A local passenger train derailed in Austria on Tuesday, seriously injuring at least two people.

School children and commuters were reportedly on board the train when it derailed at about 7 a.m. local time near St. Pölten, west of Vienna.

The Red Cross said at least 26 people suffered minor injuries. Local media reported about 80 passengers were on board.

Local outlet Niederösterreichische Nachrichten shared video footage of the scene.

Two carriages of the Mariazellerbahn train tipped over shortly before a bridge. According to the operator NÖVOG, the front wagon derailed for unknown reasons and the second wagon followed.

More than a dozen ambulances and three helicopters were involved in the rescue effort.

The narrow-gauge railway line connects the famous pilgrimage site of Mariazell in Styria with St. Pölten, about 90 kilometres (56 miles) away.

