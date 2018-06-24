 Austrian train crash leaves several injured after wagon derails | News | DW | 26.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Austrian train crash leaves several injured after wagon derails

Several people have been injured after a popular tourist line derailed in Austria. Authorities are unsure of what caused the accident.

Mariazellerbahn train crash in Austria (picture-alliance/APA/picturedesk/P. Plutsch)

A local passenger train derailed in Austria on Tuesday, seriously injuring at least two people.

School children and commuters were reportedly on board the train when it derailed at about 7 a.m. local time near St. Pölten, west of Vienna.

The Red Cross said at least 26 people suffered minor injuries. Local media reported about 80 passengers were on board.

Local outlet Niederösterreichische Nachrichten shared video footage of the scene.

Two carriages of the Mariazellerbahn train tipped over shortly before a bridge. According to the operator NÖVOG, the front wagon derailed for unknown reasons and the second wagon followed.

More than a dozen ambulances and three helicopters were involved in the rescue effort.

The narrow-gauge railway line connects the famous pilgrimage site of Mariazell in Styria with St. Pölten, about 90 kilometres (56 miles) away.

aw/msh (dpa, AP)

 

DW recommends

German police set up fake traffic accident to test how many will stop

German police wanted to test how many people would stop to help to blood-soaked actresses trapped in a car. Police said they were shocked by how few people were ready to come to the rescue. (21.06.2018)  

German train collides with herd of sheep, killing 50 animals

A train has driven through a herd of sheep in southern Germany, killing 50 of the animals. (06.06.2018)  

Eschede: Germany's worst train disaster remembered 20 years on

Germany's worst train accident, 20 years ago, is being remembered at Eschede, northeast of Hanover. A high-speed ICE train derailed, killing 101 people, and left Deutsche Bahn facing deep scrutiny over design and safety. (02.06.2018)  

Dutch train derails in milk truck collision

A passenger train in the Dutch province of Groningen has derailed after it collided with a milk truck. Police in Groningen say rail service has been temporarily suspended. (18.11.2016)  

Related content

Deutschland Zugunglück mit zwei Toten bei Aichach

Trains collide in Bavaria, two dead 07.05.2018

Two people have been killed and multiple passengers injured in a collision between a freight train and a passenger train in the southern German state of Bavaria. Police have arrested the on duty traffic controller.

Zugunfall in Österreich

Austria: Deadly train crash rips windows from passenger car 12.02.2018

At least one woman has died after a Germany-bound train collided with a regional train in the Austrian town of Niklasdorf. The side-swipe collision took out a row of windows on one of the trains, injuring 22 passengers.

Deutschland | 20. Jahrestag Bahnunglück Eschede

Eschede: Germany's worst train disaster remembered 20 years on 02.06.2018

Germany's worst train accident, 20 years ago, is being remembered at Eschede, northeast of Hanover. A high-speed ICE train derailed, killing 101 people, and left Deutsche Bahn facing deep scrutiny over design and safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 