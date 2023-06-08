  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
CatastropheAustria

Austria: Train emptied in Tyrol tunnel as fire breaks out

9 minutes ago

Austrian emergency workers cleared an overnight train carrying around 150 passengers and said around 33 sustained slight injuries in a fire in a tunnel in the mountainous Tyrol region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SK1q
Members of the fire brigade are seen near the Terfener tunnel in Fritzens, western Austria, where a fire broke out for unknown reasons on June 7, 2023.
Emergency services initially estimated as many as 370 might be on board, but later revised the number downImage: ZOOM.TIROL/APA/AFP

Austrian authorities evacuated 151 people from a sleeper train in a tunnel near Fritzens, east of Innsbruck in the Tyrol region in the Alps, on Wednesday evening. 

Police said that a fire broke out on board the night train.

The state of Tyrol had initially said that as many as 370 passengers might be on board the train but later said this was an estimate based on total ticket reservation numbers that turned out to be inaccurate on closer inspection at the scene. 

Members of the fire brigade are seen near the Terfener tunnel in Fritzens, western Austria, where a fire broke out for unknown reasons on June 7, 2023.
In total, some 700 emergency services were dispatched to the tunnelImage: ZOOM.TIROL/APA/AFP

"According to our current information, there is a total of 33 people with light injuries, who were taken to nearby hospitals for further evaluation," Tyrol's state government said in a press release published soon after midnight Thursday local time. "In total around 700 emergency services were and still are on duty on site." 

Police spokesman Bernd Noggler also told the German dpa news agency that to the best of his knowledge, nobody was believed to have been seriously hurt. 

Sparks from overhead cables thought to have caught cargo

Austrian national rail operator ÖBB said damage to the overhead power wires was reported on Wednesday evening and that an automobile on a cargo car attached to the "Nightjet" train from Innsbruck to Amsterdam apparently caught fire. 

Members of the fire brigade are seen near the Terfener tunnel in Fritzens, western Austria, where a fire broke out for unknown reasons on June 7, 2023.
National rail operator ÖBB said an overhead power cable appeared to have set a vehicle on a cargo car on the train on fireImage: ZOOM.TIROL/APA/AFP

The fire, which was first reported just before 9 p.m., was extinguished soon after 10 p.m., with the train clearance complete by 11 p.m., the company said. 

ÖBB said tents were set up to tend to the rescued passengers and that those who did not need medical attention were taken back to Innsbruck, where officials would organize places for them to sleep if needed. 

msh/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Rescue workers crowd around a train that lies on its side after coming off the railway tracks

Austria: Train derails outside Vienna

Austria: Train derails outside Vienna

It's not yet clear what caused the train to come off the tracks. At least one person has been killed and several others are being treated for injuries in hospital.
Cars and TransportationMay 9, 2022
Two ÖBB workers point at screen with train schedule on it

Austrian railway strike threatens travel standstill

Austrian railway strike threatens travel standstill

Austria's transport workers' union has called for a 24-hour warning strike, with disruptions expected on cross-border and night trains. Train drivers are demanding higher pay.
BusinessNovember 27, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Security forces evacuate local residents from a flooded area after the Kakhovka dam breached

Ukraine updates: Kakhovka dam flooding to immerse more areas

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Return to Angola a 'moral issue' for young heart surgeon

Health17 hours ago01:47 min
More from Africa

Asia

Mohammad Saad wears an orange t-shirt

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Society9 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

A migrant looks through a fence as others wait in a line to be registered inside a refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

EU asylum policy: Will Germany agree to get tough?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Seven Latin American leaders stand in front of the flags of their countries.

EU looks to rekindle trade ties with Latin America

EU looks to rekindle trade ties with Latin America

Trade5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis speaking at Liberty University

Ron DeSantis' controversial policies

Ron DeSantis' controversial policies

Politics3 hours ago05:10 min
More from North America

Latin America

An Indigenous man in Brazil takes part in a march to protest

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Brazil: Indigenous communities fear for property rights

Business16 hours ago01:49 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage