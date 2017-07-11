Austria: Train derails outside Vienna

A train has derailed south of the Austrian capital, Vienna, killing at least one person and leaving several other passengers with injuries, according to the Red Cross.

The incident happened at around 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) on Monday.

Austria's national railway, ÖBB, said the train came off the tracks near the town of Münchendorf.

It's not yet clear what caused the accident.

Local media reported that a large team of rescue workers as well as four emergency helicopters had been dispatched to the scene. First images suggested that at least one carriage had tipped over in the incident, while the others that were visible appeared to still be upright. The train was a comparatively small one.

More to come...

nm/msh (Reuters, dpa)