Austria: Far-right FPÖ wins parliamentary vote — projections

Following the parliamentary election in Austria, early projections indicate far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) will be the strongest faction in the parliament, beating the conservative ÖVP for the first time in history.

Polls have closed in Austria on Sunday following a general election , with the first projections indicating the far-right landing a historic victory over the governing conservatives.

Projections by Institut Foresight put the FPÖ at over 29% of the vote, a slightly better result than predicted by the surveys done ahead of the Sunday polls. The ruling ÖVP — center-right conservatives led by Chancellor Karl Nehammer — also scored better than expected, securing 26.2%, with center-left Social Democrats at 20.4%. The Greens, who are part of the ruling coalition with the conservatives, seem set to secure 8.6% of support.

The early projections were published minutes after the polls closed, with the actual results still to come.

Austria heads to polls with migration as key issue To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Immigration concerns and an economic downturn have dominated the electoral landscape in the Alpine EU nation. Under the election program titled "Fortress Austria", the FPÖ is calling for more deportations of "uninvited foreigners" and suspending the right to asylum with an emergency law. They also urged ending sanctions against Russia.

"The voter has spoken. Change is wanted in our country," FPÖ general secretary Michael Schnedlitz said.

Meanwhile, ÖVP's general secretary Christian Stocker reiterated that Chancellor Nehammer will not be working with FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, saying "that was the case yesterday, and it is the case today and it will still be the case tomorrow." During the campaign, Nehammer sought to portray Kickl as a toxic extremists, but signaled the conservatives could cooperate with the FPÖ as a whole.

Kickl capitalizes on pandemic, migration, inflation

The far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) has been in government several times but it has never topped a national vote before Sunday. Pre-election polls already showed the anti-immigrant party could win the biggest share of votes with 27% support, and the early projections published after the polls closed put them even farther ahead.

The far-right FPÖ has been led by longtime campaign strategist Herbert Kickl for the past three years Image: Erwin Scheriau/APA/dpa/picture alliance

Former interior minister Herbert Kickl has served as the head of the party since 2021.

Under his abrasive leadership, the party — which was hit by a massive graft scandal in 2019 — has seen its popularity rebound on voter anger and anxieties over COVID restrictions, migration, inflation and the Ukraine war.

Kickl cast his vote on Sunday afternoon, saying he had "a good feeling" about the election outcome, adding that "the mood is right, and the right mood will turn into votes."

But the FPÖ leader was evasive when asked by reporters if he was willing to step down for the good of his party. Kickl said he would "always accept the voters' decision, whatever happens."

Austria's far-right FPÖ has never beaten the center-right conservatives before Sunday Image: Louisa Off/REUTERS

FPÖ could still be blocked from government

Analysts say even if the FPÖ wins the most votes, it will likely not have enough seats or partners to form a government. A three-way coalition between the conservatives, Social Democrats and the liberal NEOS could also be a possibility.

Voting began at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and finished ten hours later. Over 6.3 million people of Austria's 9 million residents were eligible to vote.

Polls put the conservative party of Chancellor Karl Nehammer slightly behind the FPÖ Image: Eva Manhart/APA/dpa/picture alliance

The head of Germany's far-right AfD party, Alice Weidel, congratulated FPÖ after the projections were published. The German party, which shares large elements of its ideology with FPÖ, also marked major strides in three seperate state elections in Germany this month.

dvv,dj/nm (AFP, dpa)