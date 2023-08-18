Austria ex-Chancellor Kurz charged with false statement

The former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been charged with making a false statement, prosecutors say.

Austrian prosecutor's office for economic crimes and corruption (WKStA) on Friday said former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had been charged with giving a false statement.

The 36-year-old resigned in 2021 amid a series of accusations in the aftermath of the "Ibizagate" scandal that engulfed the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), Kurz's former coalition partner.

What are the allegations against Kurz?

The prosecution relates to statements by Kurz to an investigative committee of the Austrian parliament.

Kurz allegedly downplayed his role in the appointment in June 2020 the boss of the state holding Öbag, Thomas Schmid.

The politician claimed at the time that he was informed in advance about the decision, but did not participate any further.

However, due to chat messages, the public prosecutor's office alleges that he was much more involved in the appointment.

Schmid, a former close confidant of Kurz, has told prosecutors that Kurz knew of the embezzlement of public funds between 2016 and 2018 in order to promote his rise, according to leaks made to the media.

The free-of-charge tabloid Heute is alleged to have published flattering articles in exchange for publicly-funded adverts.

rc/ab (dpa, Reuters)