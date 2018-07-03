Australian Valley Eyewear firm shoots ad at Jasenovac death camp

Australian-based Valley Eyewear firm was forced to apologize on Tuesday over its advertising video made on the site of Jasenovac concentration camp. The internet ad caused a storm of criticism online after being posted on the company's social media accounts several days ago. Users have also called to boycott the company's products.

The black and white video, which has since been removed, shows a male and a female model wearing Valley Eyewear sunglasses inside a bleak concrete room and walking around concrete structures, before cutting to a wide shot of the two walking away from Jasenovac's Flower Memorial.

The recognizable structure, designed by architect Bogdan Bogdanovic, was built in 1966 to honor the memory of the camp victims.

The Jasenovac death camp in Croatia was run by the Ustasha, a paramilitary force serving Croatia's Nazi-puppet regime during World War II. Camp historians have determined the names of 83,145 killed at the site, including more than 20,000 children. Most of the victims were Serbs, alongside Roma and Jews. Some experts believe the total number of victims to be much higher.

According to screenshots of deleted Valley Eyewear posts, the company said the ad for their "Black" line of sunglasses was "filmed on location in Croatia at one of World War II's most historic and darkest locations. JASENOVAC."

The advertising video was made "[i]n memory of the tens of thousands of people that perished at the site."

Director of Jasenovac Memorial Ivo Pejakovic told the Serbian newspaper Vecernje Novosti that his organization only learned about the ad through media reports.

"We don't have any fences, walls or barriers, and of course you could record inside the site. There are security guards, but they cannot know who would use the photos and for which purpose," Pejakovic said.

Valley Eyewear head apologizes, says pictures taken 'out of context'

By Tuesday evening, all the posts featuring videos and photos Jasenovac have been pulled from the Valley Eyewear accounts.

Commenting on the controversy for DW, company's founder Michael Crawley apologized and said that "a few images have been taken completely out of context."

Crawley said he had traveled around Eastern Europe with his team in an attempt to capture the so-called Spomeniks, the futuristic former Yugoslavia monuments which also include the Jasenovac memorial.

"I have been in contact with the head of the Jasenovac memorial and one of the heads of the Jewish community in Australia to send our apologies," he wrote, adding the firm had pulled the ads "since some images have offended people which was NEVER what we had wanted in a million years."