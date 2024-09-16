  1. Skip to content
In focus
ChristmasSyriaGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV

Darko Janjevic

Multimedia editor and reporter focusing on Eastern Europe

Darko has a keen interest in geopolitics, especially rivalries and alliances involving the US, Russia and China. He also enjoys studying media framing, including propaganda, and the interplay between media and politics. 

Darko grew up in the Balkans during the Yugoslav wars and spent his formative years in post-Milosevic Serbia in a time marked by instability, corruption and political incompetence.  

He spent parts of his studies in the US and volunteered in Russia before graduating and emigrating to Germany. He is fluent in English, German, Russian and Serbian. Some of the roles he took on within DW include online reporter, TV organizer and senior newsroom editor.  

Skip next section Featured stories by Darko Janjevic

Featured stories by Darko Janjevic

A young woman in Tehran walks past a mural of the Statue of Liberty next to the former US embassy

Femicide in Iran: Tradition and law enable killing of women

The death of Mahsa Amini shook Iran and the world, but the killing of women for "honor" is often overlooked in Iran.
Human RightsSeptember 16, 2024
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, and his wife Yulia after a rally in rain-soaked Moscow in 2013

Yulia Navalnaya: What's next for Alexei Navalny's widow?

Russian opposition figures Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Garry Kasparov and Zhanna Nemtsova speak with DW about what lies ahead.
PoliticsFebruary 26, 2024
Navalny leans his head on one arm while behind bars, as seen on a video screen

Russia: Putin's rival Navalny is missing — what do we know?

Friends and lawyers speculate the Russian opposition figure is being transferred to a new prison.
PoliticsDecember 21, 2023
Skip next section Stories by Darko Janjevic

Stories by Darko Janjevic

A protester wearing Bangladeshi national colors raises his fist during a march in Dhaka

How inclusive is Bangladesh's democratic restart?

How inclusive is Bangladesh's democratic restart?

Senior members of Bangladesh's interim government have hinted at barring Sheikh Hasina's Awami League from politics.
PoliticsNovember 18, 2024
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage smiling and waving

US election: Who is Democratic candidate Kamala Harris?

US election: Who is Democratic candidate Kamala Harris?

Kamala Harris is vying to keep the US presidency in the hands of the Democratic Party — and make history.
PoliticsOctober 28, 2024
Autor Roberto Saviano points while talking in Turin, Italy.

Italy's spotlight at Frankfurt Book Fair sparks controversy

Italy's spotlight at Frankfurt Book Fair sparks controversy

As guest of honor of the book fair, Italy has prompted fury by not inviting anti-Mafia author Roberto Saviano.
Freedom of SpeechOctober 16, 2024
Olaf Scholz and Edi Rama stand in front of a row of European politicians during a meeting in Berlin

CEFTA trade bloc keeps Balkans just outside EU membership

CEFTA trade bloc keeps Balkans just outside EU membership

A club of Balkan countries is waiting to enter the EU while using the separate CEFTA framework for its own free market.
PoliticsOctober 15, 2024
Pavel Durov speaks at a conference in Barcelona, 2016

Who is Telegram's billionaire founder Pavel Durov?

Who is Telegram's billionaire founder Pavel Durov?

The Russian tech tycoon has often been compared to Mark Zuckerberg, and Durov's first company, VKontakte, with Facebook.
TechnologyAugust 26, 2024
Kamala Harris touches her hand to her chest while at a campaign rally in Philadelphia with Tim Walz

US election: Why does DNC matter to Democrats and Harris?

US election: Why does DNC matter to Democrats and Harris?

The Democratic Party seems united behind Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, but its delegates will still be meeting in Chicago.
PoliticsAugust 17, 2024
