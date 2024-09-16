Darko Janjevic
Multimedia editor and reporter focusing on Eastern Europe
Darko has a keen interest in geopolitics, especially rivalries and alliances involving the US, Russia and China. He also enjoys studying media framing, including propaganda, and the interplay between media and politics.
Darko grew up in the Balkans during the Yugoslav wars and spent his formative years in post-Milosevic Serbia in a time marked by instability, corruption and political incompetence.
He spent parts of his studies in the US and volunteered in Russia before graduating and emigrating to Germany. He is fluent in English, German, Russian and Serbian. Some of the roles he took on within DW include online reporter, TV organizer and senior newsroom editor.
Show full bio