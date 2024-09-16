Darko Janjevic

Darko grew up in the Balkans during the Yugoslav wars and spent his formative years in post-Milosevic Serbia in a time marked by instability, corruption and political incompetence.

He spent parts of his studies in the US and volunteered in Russia before graduating and emigrating to Germany. He is fluent in English, German, Russian and Serbian. Some of the roles he took on within DW include online reporter, TV organizer and senior newsroom editor.