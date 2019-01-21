 Australian Open: Serena Williams and Milos Raonic crash out, Novak Djokovic advances | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.01.2019

Sports

Australian Open: Serena Williams and Milos Raonic crash out, Novak Djokovic advances

There have been shocks in both the women's and the men's quarterfinals in Melbourne as Serena Williams and Milos Raonic were eliminated. For Raonic's conqueror Lucas Pouille, it will be a Grand Slam semifinal debut.

Tennis Australian Open 2019 Karolina Pliskova - Serena Williams (picture-alliance/AA/R. Sakar )

Serena Williams has crashed out of the Australian Open at the quarterfinal stage after a 4-6, 6-4, 5-7 defeat to seventh seed Karoline Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

Williams, 37, squandered four match points after leading 5-1 in the final set but her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title ended as the Czech came back to set up a semifinal meeting with Naomi Osaka, who defeated Williams in last year's final.

At 5-1 down in the deciding set, Pliskova admitted her "mind was already in the locker room."

"It was tough because she [Williams] was really playing well I didn't have many chances in the third set," she continued. "I was a little bit too passive and obviously mentally down but I just thought: 'let's try this game.'

And so with Williams seemingly having injured her ankle, the 26-year-old former world No. 1, who was beaten in the 2016 Australian Open final by Germany's Angelique Kerber, came racing back.

Earlier in the day fourth seed Osaka of Japan had made short work of Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-1.

Tennis Australian Open 2019 Lucas Pouille (Getty Images/C. Spencer)

Pouille took sets off Raonic for the first ever time on the way to his debut grand slam semi

Pouille praises Mauresmo as he reaches first semi

In the men's draw, France's Lucas Pouille reached his first ever Grand Slam semifinal after seeing off Canada's Milos Raonic 6-6 (7-4), 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-4.

Pouille, 24, became only the second man at the top of men's tennis to employ a non-related female coach when Andy Murray's former coach Amelie Mauresmo joined his team last year – and the 39-year-old former Grand Slam winner's influence is clearly having an effect.

"She has the right set of mind and she knows everything about tennis," he said in the on-court interview. "It's not about being a woman or a man. It doesn't matter. You just have to know what you're doing and she does."

Pouille will play world No. 1 Novak Djokovic after eighth seed Kei Nishikori retired in the second set of their quarterfinal. 

After coming through three five-set marathons just to reach the last-16, Nishikori suffered a thigh injury in the opening set which he went on to lose 1-6. He retired at 1-4 down in the second to send Djokovic through. 

mf/pfd (AP, dpa)

Related content

Australian Open Tennis Alexander Zverev

Germany's Alexander Zverev exits Australian Open in meltdown 21.01.2019

Fourth-seeded men's player Alexander Zverev has crashed out of the Australian Open in the fourth round, losing to Canada's Milos Raonic. On the women's side, Serena Williams overcame Simona Halep to advance.

Tennis Zverev - Chardy Melbourne Australian Open

Australian Open: Alexander Zverev scrapes through in five-set thriller 17.01.2019

Alexander Zverev matched his career best in Melbourne after a tough 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (8-6), 6-1 win over France's Jeremy Chardy. But the third round won't be enough for the German who has bigger challenges ahead.

Australien Open Tennis - Angelique Kerber

Australian Open: Kerber makes swift work of Birrell 18.01.2019

Angelique Kerber celebrated her birthday in style by crushing Kimberly Birrell 6-1 6-0 in the Australian Open third round. With Birrell out, Melbourne needs a new home favorite and Stefanos Tsitsipas fits the bill.

