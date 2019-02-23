 Australia: Van that plowed into police cars found full of crystal meth | News | DW | 23.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Australia: Van that plowed into police cars found full of crystal meth

A search of the van found 273 kilograms of methylamphetamine with a street value of well in excess of $100 million. Sydney police called it "one of the easiest drug busts" in their history.

Australien Sydney | Mit Drogen beladenes Fahrzeug rammt Polizeiauto (picture-alliance/AP Photo/NSW Police)

A man driving a van loaded with methylamphetamine with a street value of AU$200 million dollars ($140 million) as crystal meth was arrested after he crashed into two patrol cars in front of a police station in Sydney, police said Tuesday.

Police spokesman Glyn Baker described the incident as "one of the easiest drug busts” New South Wales police ever had. 

Read more: Australia police make record meth drug bust

"This man has certainly had a very, very bad day. Crashing into a police vehicle with that amount of drugs on board is somewhat unheard of — it's an exceptional set of circumstances," he said.

Police located and stopped the van within around an hour of the incident, which was captured on CCTV.

Australien Sydney | Mit Drogen beladenes Fahrzeug rammt Polizeiauto (picture-alliance/AP Photo/NSW Police)

One patrol car was totalled. Nobody was injured.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested and charged with large commercial drug supply and negligent driving.

Read more: Colombian nabbed in Spain with cocaine under toupee

Australians consume an estimated 9.6 tons of methylamphetamine per year, making it the most widely consumed illicit drug after cannabis.

According to government health figures, 6.3% of those aged 14 years and over have used the highly addictive drug one or more times in their life and 1.4% in the past year.

cw/msh (AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

 

DW recommends

Global marijuana use rose by 60 percent over the past decade

More people than ever are smoking weed around the world. But how can we decide whether to condemn or support the devil's lettuce when our own governments can't seem to figure it out? (26.06.2019)  

Data shows slight drop in US drug overdose deaths

Drug overdose deaths in the US have dropped for the first time in two decades, according to preliminary data. The drop was due to a decline in deaths from prescription opoid painkillers. (18.07.2019)  

Australia police make record meth drug bust

Authorities in Melbourne have seized their biggest ever onshore haul of methamphetamine, the drug commonly known as ice. The drugs were stashed in stereo speakers that had originated in Thailand. (07.06.2019)  

Colombian nabbed in Spain with cocaine under toupee

A Colombian man has landed in a hairy situation after officials at Barcelona airport found half a kilo of cocaine hidden under his toupee. Police said his nervous demeanor and over-sized hairpiece caught their attention. (16.07.2019)  

Police unravel Germany's largest online narcotics market

Eleven people suspected of being behind Germany's largest online illicit drug shop have been arrested and the site shut down. The investigation into the syndicate lasted more than a year. (28.06.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Niederlande Kriminalität | MDMA-Produktion in Tilburg

Dutch drugs: 'Breaking Bad' in Tilburg 23.02.2019

The Tilburg region in the southern Netherlands has earned a reputation as the ecstasy capital of the world. Can the authorities find a way to curb the area's enormous production of MDMA? Rosanne Kropman reports.

Thailand Schlag gegen Drogendealer

Crystal meth: Huge drugs haul seized in Thailand 03.04.2018

Police in Thailand have seized a bumper haul of the drug methamphetamine, after a series of raids in the past week. The UN has warned that the "Golden Triangle" region is flooding the region with drugs.

Droge Methamphetamin Crystal Meth

North Korea 'ramps up manufacture of illegal drugs' amid sanctions 21.08.2017

Sanctions are taking their toll on the North Korean regime, which has allegedly resumed the production of narcotics to earn the hard currency required to advance its nuclear and missile programs. Julian Ryall reports.

Advertisement