Australia: Several injured in west Sydney church stabbing

Several people suffered "non life-threatening injuries" after being stabbed in a church in western Sydney, police said. Officers have arrested a male suspect.

A number of people were injured in a stabbing at a church in Sydney, police said on Monday. The attack occurred in the western suburbs of Australia's most populous city.

Officers said they arrested a male who was assisteng them with inquiries.

The victims suffered "non life-threatening injuries" and were being treated by ambulance crews, police said.

Australia's Channel Nine broadcaster reported that a church leader and four others were victims of the attack.

The report identified the church as the Good Shepherd Church in the suburb of Wakeley, which belongs to the Assyrian Church of the East traditionally based in parts of the Middle East and southern India.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/rm (AFP, Reuters)