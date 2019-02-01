 Australia records ′hottest month ever′ | News | DW | 01.02.2019

News

Australia records 'hottest month ever'

A prolonged heatwave has seen the month of January officially go down as the hottest in Australia since records began. The mean temperature exceeded 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) for the first time ever.

Beachgoers in Australia

Australia suffered its hottest month in history, with temperatures almost 3 degrees Celsius higher than January averages, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) confirmed Friday.

The heat disrupted play at the Australian Open, triggered power cuts and allowed wildfires to persist in the populous south-east region.

It was the warmest January ”in terms of mean, maximum and minimum temperatures," the BOM report read.

“Both the scale and longevity of this persistent heat is unprecedented."

A look at the records

- Temperatures in Port August topped out at 49.5 degrees Celsius

- 43 consecutive days of at least 40 degrees Celsius for the small town of Cloncurry

- Warmest overnight temperature for the country now 36.6 degrees Celsius

- January rainfall was 38 percent below average

More to come...

nn/rt (Reuters, AP)

'Extreme' heatwave breaks records across Australia

Temperatures are set to climb next week as heatwave conditions persist in parts of the country. The searing heat has had a particular impact on the Australian Open tennis tournament and a cycling event. (18.01.2019)  

Related content

Australia suffers heat wave 24.01.2019

Temperatures reached 46.6 degrees Celsius in the South Australian capital of Adelaide today – beating an 80-year record. While many went to the beach or an air-conditioned mall to cool down, some headed to a watering hole with a cooling promise.

Australien - Kangaroo schläft im Schatten

Australia headed for hottest January on record 25.01.2019

Australia's week-long heat wave has triggered power cuts around Melbourne as the midday temperature soared to 42.8 Celsius (109 Fahrenheit). Outdoor play at its tennis Open was suspended for a second day running.

Australien Hitzewelle- Sydney International Tennis 2019

'Extreme' heatwave breaks records across Australia 18.01.2019

Temperatures are set to climb next week as heatwave conditions persist in parts of the country. The searing heat has had a particular impact on the Australian Open tennis tournament and a cycling event.

