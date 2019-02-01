Australia records 'hottest month ever'

Australia suffered its hottest month in history, with temperatures almost 3 degrees Celsius higher than January averages, the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) confirmed Friday.

The heat disrupted play at the Australian Open, triggered power cuts and allowed wildfires to persist in the populous south-east region.

It was the warmest January ”in terms of mean, maximum and minimum temperatures," the BOM report read.

“Both the scale and longevity of this persistent heat is unprecedented."

A look at the records

- Temperatures in Port August topped out at 49.5 degrees Celsius

- 43 consecutive days of at least 40 degrees Celsius for the small town of Cloncurry

- Warmest overnight temperature for the country now 36.6 degrees Celsius

- January rainfall was 38 percent below average

More to come...

nn/rt (Reuters, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.