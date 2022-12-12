Australia: Police officers killed in Queensland shooting

Police in Queensland state have declared a state of emergency after two officers and a member of the public were killed by gunmen wearing camouflage.

Three people, including two police officers, were shot dead Monday after coming under attack by gunmen in Australia's Queensland state.

The incident took place at Wains Road in Wieambilla, in the Western Downs region, some 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Brisbane city.

The gunmen were wearing camouflage, in what the local Courier Mail newspaper described as an "execution-style" ambush.

The Brisbane Times quoted Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirming the three deaths. She would not provide further details because the offenders hadn't been taken into custody.

What's the current situation?

The gunmen remained on the run and were said to have taken police communication equipment, allowing them to track police movements as the search continues.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in the area — which is sparsely populated and home to several large properties and gas fields — and told the public to avoid it.

They said several police crews as well as a special emergency response team, along with paramedics, were sent to the scene.

"Police are currently responding to an incident at a property on Wains Road. Members of the public are urged to avoid the area," Queensland police said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was "a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty."

"My condolences to all who are grieving tonight — Australia mourns with you," he wrote on Twitter.

Edited by: Rob Turner