Bruce Lehrmann arrives at court on October 14, 2022 in Canberra, Australia.
Former Liberal Party political staffer Bruce Lehrmann is charged with sexually assaulting a junior colleagueImage: Martin Ollman/Getty Images
CrimeAustralia

Australia: Parliament rape case abruptly ends in mistrial

31 minutes ago

The jury in the trial of a former government advisor accused of raping a colleague inside a minister's office has been discharged over "misconduct."

https://p.dw.com/p/4IjNT

The jury in a high-profile rape trial in Australia has been discharged after court officials found prohibited material — a research paper on sexual assault — inside the document folder of a jury member.

A former government advisor was charged with raping a colleague inside Parliament House.

The allegations triggered widespread protests across Australia.

What are the details of the Australian parliament rape case?

Last year, Brittany Higgins — a member of former Defense Minister Linda Reynolds' team — went public with allegation that former conservative staffer Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted her in a minister's office in March 2019.

Lehrmann has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to one charge of sexual intercourse without consent.

On Thursday, Australian Capital Territory Chief Justice Lucy McCallum said a juror had undertaken research in relation to the case and brought it into the room where a total of 12 members of the jury — comprising eight women and four men  — had been deliberating their verdict for five days.

"I have received evidence that at least one juror has had access to research material that was not provided to the jury during the trial,'' McCallum said. "It is beyond question the conduct of a juror is such to abort the trial."

She discharged the jury and declared a mistrial on a technicality.

The alleged victim criticized the justice system in a tearful address outside the court. 

"I chose to speak up. Speak up against rape, speak up against injustice, to speak up and share my experiences with others," she said. "I told the truth no matter how uncomfortable or unflattering to the court."

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

Australia's 'Me Too' moment

Shortly after Higgins aired her allegation, some 100,000 people marched in demonstrations held across the nation against sexual violence — including outside the parliament in Canberra.

The allegation had increased the pressure on the then-Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, whose administration was already mired in accusations of improper behavior towards women.

The defendant's lawyers said a subsequent apology by Morrison could endanger their client's right to a fair trial. 

The case prompted further investigations into sexism in Australian politics. 

dvv/rt (AFP, AP)

Donetsk local administration damaged by a recent shelling

Ukraine updates: Russia's tactics in Donbas 'crazy'

Conflicts58 minutes ago
