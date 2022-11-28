  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Morrison has defended his actions as 'prudent' and necessary during a global health crisis.Image: Steven Saphore/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsAustralia

Australia former PM faces censure over secret ministry roles

37 minutes ago

During the pandemic, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison secretly appointed himself minister for finance, home affairs, treasury, resources, agriculture and environment, without telling the public or existing ministers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KA62

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will face parliamentary censure this week for secretly appointing himself to several key ministerial posts during the COVID pandemic, the incumbent Labor government said on Monday.  

Morrison, whose Liberal party lost power in a general election held in May, is under fire for appointing himself Australia's minister for finance, home affairs, treasury, resources, agriculture and environment, without telling the public or existing ministers.

What has Morrison said about the controvesy?

The former prime minister has defended his actions as "prudent" and necessary during a global health crisis.

Despite widespread outrage, Morrison's actions were ultimately found to be legal.

A recent inquiry by a former high court judge, however, found that they had likely damaged public trust in government.

It was recommended that several loopholes be closed that allowed the appointments to remain secret.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Parliament House in Canberra
Albanese said parliament would now try to change the law to make sure ministerial appointments have to be made publicImage: Martin Ollman/Getty Images

What's the government planning to do next?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday a motion of censure would be introduced in the Labor-controlled House of Representatives this week.

"This wasn't about a relationship between the former prime minister and his ministers. It's not a personal relationship between two mates over what happened down the pub," Albanese said during a news conference.

"This is about accountability of our democratic system, and whether the parliament was functioning properly."

Albanese said parliament would now try to change the law to make sure ministerial appointments have to be made public.

Regulatory changes that do not require legislation have already been made, he added.

sri/ar (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Police and protesters are pictured during some clashes in Shanghai on November 27, 2022

China anti-lockdown protesters call for Xi to step down

Society9 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A young girl and two boys standing in front of colorful columns.

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

Africa's population boom may boost economy, global relevance

Society13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Fourteen-year-old Neha sits during an interview Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020, in Karachi, Pakistan. Neha's family forced her to marry a 45-year-old Muslim man, who first made her convert from Christianity to Islam.

Why underage marriages are still prevalent in Pakistan

Why underage marriages are still prevalent in Pakistan

Society18 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Germany's Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring their first goal with coach Hansi Flick

World Cup 2022: Flick's flexibility and Füllkrug's finish

World Cup 2022: Flick's flexibility and Füllkrug's finish

Sports6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A hand holds up a cardboard sign that says "equality for all!"

Roma, Sinti report exposes discrimination, political inertia

Roma, Sinti report exposes discrimination, political inertia

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Two women wearing loose headscarves smiling for the camera

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Iran launches smear campaign against jailed journalists

Press FreedomNovember 26, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Serenity Ivany, 14, competes in a snowshoe race in Nain, Newfoundland and Labrador

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit living on thin ice

Facing climate change, Canada's Inuit living on thin ice

Climate13 hours ago7 images
More from North America

Latin America

A mural outside a women's refuge in Mexico City shows women supporting each other, in bright colors

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

Street patrols in Mexico fight violence against women

SocietyNovember 25, 202202:19 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage