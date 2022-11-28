Morrison has defended his actions as 'prudent' and necessary during a global health crisis.Image: Steven Saphore/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsAustralia
Australia former PM faces censure over secret ministry roles
37 minutes ago
During the pandemic, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison secretly appointed himself minister for finance, home affairs, treasury, resources, agriculture and environment, without telling the public or existing ministers.
https://p.dw.com/p/4KA62
Advertisement
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will face parliamentary censure this week for secretly appointing himself to several key ministerial posts during the COVID pandemic, the incumbent Labor government said on Monday.
It was recommended that several loopholes be closed that allowed the appointments to remain secret.
What's the government planning to do next?
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday a motion of censure would be introduced in the Labor-controlled House of Representatives this week.
"This wasn't about a relationship between the former prime minister and his ministers. It's not a personal relationship between two mates over what happened down the pub," Albanese said during a news conference.
"This is about accountability of our democratic system, and whether the parliament was functioning properly."
Albanese said parliament would now try to change the law to make sure ministerial appointments have to be made public.
Regulatory changes that do not require legislation have already been made, he added.