Australia former PM faces censure over secret ministry roles

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will face parliamentary censure this week for secretly appointing himself to several key ministerial posts during the COVID pandemic, the incumbent Labor government said on Monday.

Morrison, whose Liberal party lost power in a general election held in May, is under fire for appointing himself Australia's minister for finance, home affairs, treasury, resources, agriculture and environment, without telling the public or existing ministers.

What has Morrison said about the controvesy?

The former prime minister has defended his actions as "prudent" and necessary during a global health crisis.

Despite widespread outrage, Morrison's actions were ultimately found to be legal.

A recent inquiry by a former high court judge, however, found that they had likely damaged public trust in government.

It was recommended that several loopholes be closed that allowed the appointments to remain secret.

Albanese said parliament would now try to change the law to make sure ministerial appointments have to be made public Image: Martin Ollman/Getty Images

What's the government planning to do next?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday a motion of censure would be introduced in the Labor-controlled House of Representatives this week.

"This wasn't about a relationship between the former prime minister and his ministers. It's not a personal relationship between two mates over what happened down the pub," Albanese said during a news conference.

"This is about accountability of our democratic system, and whether the parliament was functioning properly."

Albanese said parliament would now try to change the law to make sure ministerial appointments have to be made public.

Regulatory changes that do not require legislation have already been made, he added.

