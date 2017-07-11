 Australia sights Chinese spy ship off western coast | News | DW | 13.05.2022

News

Australia sights Chinese spy ship off western coast

Australia's Defense Minister Peter Dutton has said he considers the presence of a Chinese intelligence ship off the northwestern coast an "act of aggression."

The People’s Liberation Army-Navy's (PLA-N) Intelligence Collection Vessel Haiwangxing is seen operating near the coast of Australia in this handout image released May 13, 2022.

Dutton said Australia has made it a practice to make the public aware of the presence of Chinese navy ships

Australia's Defense Ministry said on Friday that a Chinese naval intelligence ship had been detected in waters off the northwestern coast of the country.

The ship, called the Haiwangxing, "traveled down the west coast of Australia to the vicinity of Exmouth, before changing course to track east along the north-west coast," the ministry said in a statement.

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton told reporters he considered it an "act of aggression" because "it has come so far south."

What else do we know?

Dutton said the ship had been in "close proximity to military and intelligence installations on the west coast of Australia."

The intention, Dutton said, "of course, is to collect intelligence right along the coastline," 

He added they detected the ship sometime in the last week when it sailed past the Harold E Holt naval communications station at Exmouth, which is used by Australia, US and allied submarines.

China has not yet commented on the incident.  

Tensions between the two nations increased recently after the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China

Watch video 02:26

Australia on alert over Solomon Islands-China pact

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

rm/rt (Reuters, AP)

