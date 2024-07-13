Australia chides Russia for meddling in alleged spy case

Australia's premier has told Russia to "back off" after its embassy criticized the arrest of two alleged Kremlin spies. Anthony Albanese also called on Russia to stop its "illegal and immoral war" in Ukraine.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday told Russia to "back off" after its embassy claimed that the arrest of a couple accused of spying for the Kremlin aimed only to incite "anti-Russian paranoia."

The couple — a 40-year-old woman and her 62-year-old husband, who both hold Russian passports in addition to Australian citizenship — were arrested at home on Thursday.

The two are accused of accessing material from the Australian military that relates to national security.

What has been said?

Albanese responded to the Russian Embassy's criticism by saying the Kremlin had "no credibility" and that it had deployed spies across the world.

"Russia can get the message: Back off," he said, calling on Moscow to "stop interfering in domestic affairs of other sovereign nations."

Albanese, whose country is supporting Ukraine as it fights against the ongoing Russian invasion of its territory, also slammed the Kremlin for its attack on its neighbor.

"How about you get out of Ukraine and stop the illegal and immoral war you're engaged in?" he said.

"This is a country that has no respect for international law, and they should be regarded with contempt, which is what I have for them," he added.

The prime minister's remarks came after the Russian Embassy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the arrests and media coverage were "intended to launch another wave of anti-Russian paranoia in Australia."

"Theatrical tricks were used like talking to imaginary 'Russian spies' presumed to be all around," the embassy said.

What are the spying allegations?

The woman, a private in the Australian army, is alleged to have visited Russia during long-term leave in 2023 and told her husband, a laborer, how to access defense information on the computer.

The current charge against them is of preparing espionage, which could be upgraded to one of carrying out an espionage offense if evidence is found that sensitive information was passed on.

The couple remains in police custody after neither applied for bail at a hearing on Friday.

The two came to Australia in around 2014 and became Australian citizens a few years later.

According to broadcaster ABC, the Russian Embassy has requested written information on the couple's situation and is considering "appropriate measures of consular assistance."

