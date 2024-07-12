  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATOUkraineEuro 2024
CrimeAustralia

Australia arrests couple accused of spying for Russia

July 12, 2024

Authorities have arrested a private in the Australian army and her husband on charges of espionage. Police are still investigating if any of the defense material they allegedly accessed was given to a foreign agent.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iCNP
Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw speaks in Canberra about the arrest of an Australian army private and her husband, accused of spying for Russia.
Police said the couple was "preparing an espionage offense" when arrested in BrisbaneImage: Australian Federal Police via AP/picture alliance

Federal police in Australia arrested a Russian-born married couple on Friday and charged them with spying for Moscow.

The husband and wife — who hold Australian citizenship — were accused of "obtaining Australian Defence Force material" with the intention of leaking it to Russian officials, the police said in a statement.

The 40-year-old woman is a private in the Australian Defense Force and worked as an "information systems technician," police said.

She allegedly traveled to Russia while on leave from the army and instructed her husband to log into her official account to access defense materials.

The charges against the Australian couple

They were arrested at their home in Brisbane on Thursday and have been charged with "preparing for an espionage offense," federal police commissioner Reece Kershaw told the media.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in jail.

"Whether that information was handed over remains a key focus of our investigation," the police chief said.

Warning from PM Albanese

On Friday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had been "briefed extensively" by security agencies about the arrests.

He cautioned anyone considering acting against Australia's national interests.

"People will be held to account who interfere with our national interests, and that's precisely what these arrests represent," Albanese said.

He did not comment further on the case, saying it was before the court.

Russia begins espionage trial for US journalist Gershkovich

dvv/sms (AFP, Reuters, dpa) 