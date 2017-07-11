AstraZeneca COVID vaccine is 70% effective data shows

Late stage trials of the vaccine being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford show it to be "highly effective."
AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Monday said their jointly-developed vaccine against the coronavirus has shown "an average efficacy of 70%" in trials.
"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," AstraZeneca's chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement.
The vaccine can prevent 70% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used, according to the biopharmaceutical firm's data.
British Prime minister Boris Johnson greeted the news with enthusiasm. He tweeted: "Incredibly exciting news the Oxford vaccine has proved so effective in trials. There are still further safety checks ahead, but these are fantastic results."
AstraZeneca's proposed vaccine produced less effective results when compared with others produced by rivals BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna, which were shown to be around 95% effective.
Nevertheless, the preliminary trial results still represent a fresh breakthrough in the fight against a virus that has killed nearly 1.4 million people, brought global travel to a standstill and devastated the global economy.
