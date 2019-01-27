 Asian Cup: Werder Bremen′s Yuya Osako clinches final berth for Japan | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.01.2019

Sports

Asian Cup: Werder Bremen's Yuya Osako clinches final berth for Japan

Werder Bremen striker Yuya Osako scored twice in the space of 11 minutes as Japan beat Iran 3-0 to book their place in the Asian Cup final. The four-time champions will face either Qatar or hosts UAE on Friday.

Fußball AFC Asian Cup Iran - Japan Yuya Osako (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Ammar)

The first semifinal of the Asian Cup delivered on Iran head coach Carlos Quieroz's promise of "a great game" between Japan and the tournament favorites.

The Blue Samurai came into the final four showdown hoping to preserve their perfect record, but struggled initially to assert any measure of dominance over Iran, who hadn't conceded a single goal at the tournament coming into the game.

 Read more: Empty stadiums and poor facilities under the spotlight

After a hard-fought first half ended goalless, Iran's resistance finally crumbled as a quick-fire double either side of the hour mark from Osako (pictured, right) saw Japan put the game beyond reach.

The first goal was scored in comical circumstances. After Takumi Minamino had gone down under a challenge, Iran's backline decided to remonstrate with the referee instead of realizing that no foul had been given. The Red Bull Salzburg striker capitalized on the chance to chase the loose ball unimpeded before floating in a cross that was headed home by Osako in the 57th minute.

The 28-year-old doubled his tally ten minutes later, converting from the spot after the VAR was called upon to award Japan a penalty.

Hannover 96 winger Genki Haraguchi wrapped up the win in added time with the Blue Samurai's third, squashing Iran's hopes of ending their 43-year title drought at the Asian Cup.

jt/mp (Reuters, AFP)

  • AFC Asian Cup: Japan vs Oman (picture-allianceJapan und en /dpa/imaginechina/L. Shanze)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Flying feet

    Breakdancing in Abu Dhabi! Well not quite… The winner of this particular duel was the man with one foot on the ground, Japan's Wataru Endo. Japan beat Oman in this Group F match to book their ticket to the knockout phase.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Japanische Fans (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina/L. Shanze)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    The journey continues

    The Japanese fans were in a festive mood as they cheered their team on to victory. They will be hoping for the Samurai Blue to advance far beyond the round of 16, where their journey ended at the World Cup in Russia last summer. Who knows? Maybe Japan can even add to their record four Asian Cup titles.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Vietnam vs Iran (Getty Images/F. Nel)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Clear winner

    Mahdi Taremi of Iran clearly came out on top in this battle for the ball against Vietnam's Pham Duc Huy. Following their 2-0 win over Vietnam, their second in their first two matches, Iran too are through to the knockout phase as they strive for a third Asian Cup trophy.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Iran vs Yemen (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Catching a live game

    Just as they did at last summer's World Cup in Russia, a number of female Iranian fans have taken the opportunity to watch their team live. A stadium ban, which was briefly lifted and then reinstated, means they can't do so at home.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Libanon Saudi Arabien (Getty Images/AFP/G. Cacace)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    A good omen?

    Lebanese goalkeeper Mehdi Khalil managed to stop this one, but he was twice beaten by Saudi Arabia for a 2-0 final score. This is just the second time that the Saudis have won both of their first matches. The last time they did this – in 1966 – they won the whole thing. Then too, the tournament was hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

  • AFC Asian Cup - Saudi Arabien vs Libanon (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Penalty area battle

    Lebanon may have failed to score in their first two matches, but it wasn't for a lack of trying. It may not look like it, but Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais actually game out on top here, even if he didn't manage to punch the ball clear. A clean sheet is a clean sheet.

  • AFC Asian Cup - China v Phillipinen (Getty Images/AFP/K. Desouki)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Little fan, big win

    China also opened their Asian Cup campaign with two wins, beating the Kyrgyz Republic 2-1 and blanking the Philippines 3-0. This young Chinese fan clearly approves!

  • AFC Asian Cup - Oman v Japan (Reuters/S. Salem)

    The Asian Cup in pictures

    Heading home

    Oman failed to earn a point from their first two matches, making their third academic. That means this fan will be headed home early, despite his best efforts to inspire his team though fancy dressing.

    Author: Stefan Nestler, Chuck Penfold


