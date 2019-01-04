 Asian Cup: Expectations high for Iran but not all is rosy | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Asian Cup: Expectations high for Iran but not all is rosy

Six months after a strong performance from Iran's national team at the World Cup, expectations for 'Team Melli' are high. At the upcoming Asian Cup, fans are hoping for a first title in 42 years.

Russland WM 2018 l Spanien vs Iran - Fan (Getty Images/AFP/L. Acosta)

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Iranian national team set themselves new standards. The players produced largely convincing displays in the assumed "group of death," which included European champions Portugal, former World Cup winners Spain, as well as Morocco. Their haul of four points from three games had a euphoric effect on a sport-loving society back home in Iran.

That success has brought with it increased expectations for "Team Melli," as the side are known, with fans keen for a first piece of silverware since a run of three Asian Cup wins between 1968 and 1976.

Bookie's favorites

Those high expectations are not without foundation and are backed up by the odds, with most international bookmakers listing Iran along with Japan as favorites to win the tournament. Defending champions Australia and South Korea are also highly fancied.

However, Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has attempted to dampen any talk of victory. "Reaching the semifinals of the 2019 Asian Cup is the dream of Iranian football," the much-loved Portuguese coach said recently.

But the 65-year-old's low-key approach was not universally appreciated, with many in the country expecting no less than the title, despite the fierce opposition they'll be facing.

Continuous development

Defensive stability has been a hallmark of the Iranian system and characterizes Queiroz's philosophy for developing the side. Thanks to the consistency of tactics, the country has qualified for the last two World Cups, where they've found themselves up against not only Portugal and Spain, but have also face South American superpower Argentina. But winning the Asian Cup will also require tactical flexibility and an attacking style.

In terms of quality, group opponents Yemen, Vietnam and Iraq differ significantly from those Iran faced at the last World Cup. Queiroz's team will have to take the play to these opponents rather than adopting a 'wait-and-see' approach. After Russia, the former Real Madrid boss has looked to take a more proactive approach, which has looked convincing in recent friendlies, particularly in terms of possession and attacking positioning.

Carlos Queiroz and Alireza Jahanbakhsh echange views during the World Cup (Getty Images/J.Guez)

Carlos Queiroz and Alireza Jahanbakhsh echange views during the World Cup

Quality of the squad

A balanced blend of youngsters and experienced international veterans make up the squad. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, 26, was one of the shooting stars of the World Cup thanks to his penalty save from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Further forward, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who joined Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer after topping the scoring charts in the Dutch top flight, is one of the side's brightest stars. Saman Ghoddos, who plies his trade in Ligue Un, has been drawing plenty of attention as a result of his form with Amiens and is also one to watch. Both these players are adaptable enough to play on either wing or as a '10.'

There are high hopes for Rubin Kazan's Sardar Azmoun, 24, who has already scored in the Champions League, while Karim Ansarifard, of Nottingham Forest, is a reliable attacking threat who is central to Iran's play.

Constant flux

But sporting hopes are often overshadowed by sideshows. The longstanding and public conflict between the national team coach and various club bosses is a perennial issue while Queiroz also criticized the lack of support from the Iranian football association (FFIRI) and the Ministry of Sport, both of which failed to send a representative to a pretournament training camp in Qatar.

"What does not kill us will make us even stronger," Queiroz said, when asked for comment on the official bodies' approach to their own national football team.

In addition, there are organizational and economic complications - the national team is directly affected by US sanctions against Iran, which have affected the team's supplies. Kit manufacturer Adidas ended its association with the federation as a result of the sanctions, while Nike withdrew from providing footwear for the squad.

Nevertheless, the enthusiasm of Iran's fans remains undimmed and the team can count on strong support in the United Arab Emirates. The Emirati nation has a large Iranian-born population, based largely around Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which is set to make many Iranian matches feel like home games. It might just be the decisive factor.

Watch video 03:03
Now live
03:03 mins.

Iranian women dress like men to enter stadiums

DW recommends

Iran allows women to attend Asian Champions League final

Hundreds of female fans cheered for local champions Persepolis as they sought to claim their first continental crown. The move could be a step toward ending the decades-old exclusion of women from top games. (11.11.2018)  

In Iran, football, religion and politics often overlap

Religion has a major impact on the sport of football in Iran. Many professional players in the country, however, favor progressive political reforms. Most fans simply want to enjoy the beautiful game. (20.06.2018)  

FIFA World Cup: Nike refuses to provide shoes to Iranian team

US sportswear firm Nike says it cannot supply boots and other equipment to Iran's national football team players due to sanctions on the Islamic country. Iran faces Morocco in its first match at the FIFA World Cup. (13.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Iranian women dress like men to enter stadiums  

Related content

Südkoreas Stürmer Heung Min Son

Asian Cup 2019: DW's group stage predictions 04.01.2019

With the 2019 Asian Cup kicking off on Saturday, DW takes a look at each group and predicts which teams will make the knockouts. Traditional regional powers and emerging teams face differing levels of expectation.

Asian Cup 2019: United Arab Emirates: A special host 05.01.2019

In the United Arab Emirates money is everywhere living in abundance is part of everyday life. But is there a real passion for football in the country that is hosting the 2019 Asian Cup? Or is sport just another luxury leisure activity for the super-rich?

Fußball WM Qualifikation Syrien - Australien Fans

Asian Cup 2019: Having beaten the odds to qualify, Syria are aiming to surprise 04.01.2019

Despite war devastating the country for almost eight years, the Syrian national football team has qualified for the 2019 Asian Cup. Many Syrians are enthusiastic, others have politically justified reservations.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 