 Artists want to rebuild the Berlin Wall | DW Travel | DW | 20.08.2018

Travel

Artists want to rebuild the Berlin Wall

The Berlin Wall divided the city for 28 years. As from October, a fake replica is to be erected on the Unter den Linden boulevard. It is part of an art project of the cultural event Berliner Festspiele.

Symbolbild Frau Gefängnis Auge Mauer Wand (Fotolia/lassedesignen)

After the celebration to mark German unity on October 3, the Kronprinzenpalais (Crown Prince's Palace) on Unter den Linden and adjacent buildings are to be surrounded by a replica of the Berlin Wall. Until the anniversary of fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, visitors can then experience a Stalinist city within the city, which will make the mechanisms of a totalitarian society tangible. Surprise is very much part of the concept, which is organized by the Berliner Festspiele. However, a festival spokeswoman emphasized, the approval of the project has not yet been concluded.

The Berlin presentation is part of the European film and performance project DAU by Russian director Ilya Khrzhanovsky. The Berlin world premiere is entitled "Freedom". Further project cycles in Paris ("Fraternity") and London ("Equality") are to follow.

fm/ ks, sbc (Berliner Festspiele, morgenpost.de)

  • Bildergalerie Party-Meilen Deutschland

    10 reasons to love Berlin

    Berlin reaches for the sky

    The "Fernsehturm" (television tower) with its height of 368 meters (1,207 ft) is Germany's tallest structure. On a clear day, the viewing platform offers visibility of up to 40 kilometers (24 miles). The floor above the visitor platform is where a revolving restaurant is located, which rotates once every 30 minutes.

  • Selfies Dimitri Vrubel

    10 reasons to love Berlin

    Berlin is a happy place

    In 1989, when the Berlin Wall fell, artists from around the world painted on the gray concrete barricade. The East-Side-Gallery is to this day the world's longest open-air gallery. The art that was spontaneously created still reflects the exuberant joy that spread all over Berlin just after the Berlin Wall came down.

  • Bildergalerie Bilderrätsel Berlin Museumsinsel Bodemuseum

    10 reasons to love Berlin

    Berlin is World Heritage

    An island with five museums, surrounded by the river Spree - the "Museumsinsel" was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1999. Here you can admire art treasures from around the world spanning from a bust of Egyptian queen Nefertiti to the ancient Greek Pergamon Altar. Berlin actually boasts 175 museums in total and some 300 art galleries, so deciding which ones to visit is a real challenge.

  • Deutschland Karneval der Kulturen - Straßenparade

    10 reasons to love Berlin

    Berlin is culturally diverse

    Cosmopolitan, richly colored and with a zest for life - this is how Berlin presents itself during the Carnival of Cultures festival. Some 190 nationalities call the city their home. And every May they all - new arrivals and established Berliners together - celebrate what is probably the best street party in Berlin.

  • Berlin Impressionen Baustelle Humboldt Forum Ostflügel (DW/K. Schmidt)

    10 reasons to love Berlin

    Berlin is a construction site

    Since German unification in 1990 the building cranes haven't stopped: the Potsdamer Platz public square was reconstructed, the Reichstag parliament building was given its dome, and the government quarter was built. Currently the City Palace, which is due to be completed in 2019, is slowly taking shape. Though no one yet knows if the new, very delayed airport in Schönefeld will be open by then.

  • Deutschland Arnold Schwarzenegger und Emilia Clarke in Berlin

    10 reasons to love Berlin

    Berlin is glamorous

    Every February Berlin rolls out the red carpet as movie stars descend on the city. Since 1951, the Berlin Film Festival, known as the Berlinale, has been one of the world's leading festivals. Movie stars love Berlin, even when there isn't a film festival, like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Emilia Clarke.

  • Bildergalerie 10 Jahre Holocaust Mahnmal Berlin

    10 reasons to love Berlin

    Berlin is remembrance

    The Holocaust Memorial, consisting of 2,711 concrete slabs to commemorate the six million European Jews who were killed by Nazi Germany, is the most visited memorial in Berlin. Other memorials include those dedicated to the Allied forces that liberated Berlin at the end of the Second World War, those killed trying to escape over the Berlin Wall and to the heroes of the Berlin airlift.

  • Prinzessinnengarten in Berlin Archivbild 2009

    10 reasons to love Berlin

    Berlin is green

    There are over 2,500 parks in Berlin, but the New York Times named the small "Prinzessinnengarten" as one of the city’s loveliest green spaces. This former wasteland in the Kreuzberg district has been turned into an organic garden in which over 500 types of vegetables are grown, cared for by hundreds of local volunteers. This is a community project, which has become a tourist attraction.

  • Club Berghain in Berlin

    10 reasons to love Berlin

    Berlin is nightlife

    Berlin's nightlife, known as one of the most exciting in the world, offers something for every taste, from indie rock, via hip hop to house music. Some of the world's best DJs spin vinyl at clubs like Berghain or Watergate. Many come to Berlin just for this - they get on a flight to the city on a Friday evening, then party all weekend before heading home.

  • Hund mit Jacke

    10 reasons to love Berlin

    Berlin is all heart and a bark

    Nearly 100,000 hounds live here, making Berlin the dog capital of Germany. But when Berliners say they're "all heart with a bark" they are not referring to their dogs but themselves. The Berlin people are not known for being friendly, rather for being brusque, a mild form of rudeness known locally as Berliner Schnauze - or Berlin snout. But this verbal bark and growl tends to hide a big heart.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt / sc


