Are streaming platforms helping make the case for diversity?

This year's Cannes Film Festival jury head, Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, has praised Netflix for its ability to reach audiences. But the event organizers are not that keen about the platform.

There's still disagreement about whether movies made for TV can be considered cinema. And there's a legal issue too. French law mandates a 3-year gap between cinema releases and streaming, so Netflix films are not allowed at the world's most prestigious film festival. But the Mexican director Inarritu told audiences in Cannes that Netflix is doing a lot for cinema because it reaches a wider audience.

Oscar winner and Cannes jury head Inarritu praised Netflix at the festival where it remains absent

On millions of screens

Netflix is world's largest streaming service. It is present in almost every market, except China, and Crimea, North Korea and Syria due to US sanctions. Inarritu's statement may have ruffled feathers in Cannes, but he has a point. On-demand streaming has not only changed how we consume video content, but also what we watch and who we see on screen. Digital and TV series tend to be more balanced and feature more female characters than films, according to a study by University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

And that has been the experience of Cologne-based casting director Emrah Ertem. He has worked with German TV broadcasters, in addition to Netflix and Amazon Prime. His job has been to assign roles for characters in popular films and TV series.

"Platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix are way ahead of German TV when it comes to diversity," he says.

Ertem was the casting director for "Pastewka," an Amazon Prime production in Germany and he just finished working on "Skylines," a Netflix series set in Frankfurt.

"Streaming platforms think more global than the German production companies," he says.

Netflix is the world's biggest streaming platform, ahead of Amazon Prime

From subculture to pop culture

Industry experts say that streaming has made it easier to create content for a small group of people in a market but still reach millions around the world. For instance, TV series and films made for the LGBT community in the US were harder to distribute due to licensing costs for every market. Streaming platforms have changed that. A good example would be the runaway success of RuPaul's "Drag Race."

On Drag Race, ten drag queens compete for a crown and prize money — it's a bit like America's Next Top Model, but a lot more camp and colorful. The show was originally launched on Logo TV in 2009. In 2017, it was moved to VH1, a mainstream US channel, following its success by Netflix in different countries. Streaming platforms have made it easier to get content targeting underrepresented groups to markets across the world. And now that kind of content is making its way to mainstream channels.

Video production exploding

Rupaul's Drag Race has now become part of American pop culture after starting as a subculture phenomenon

Another phenomenon is increasing the demand for diverse casts, experts say. The amount of video content produced in recent years has exploded –- that means that studios need to work harder to get their audience's attention. One response to the content explosion has been to create films and series for very specific groups of people — clearly defining the audience can help reach more people if the content resonates with people in different markets.

And while streaming is changing the industry, the change in the film industry could be slower.

"The film industry still functions as a straight, white, boy's club," according a study by the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. In more than 1,000 popular movies analyzed, the top 100 films between 2007 and 2017, women represented less than 1 in 3 speaking characters. And they even account for a smaller share of directors and writers of the major production studios. This is one of the differences between traditional studios and streaming platforms, according to Emrah Ertem. "They are open-minded and diversity seems to be normal to them," he says.