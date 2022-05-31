  1. Skip to content
Chiponda Chimbelu DW Journalist
Image: DW/U. Beck

Chiponda Chimbelu

Africa's role in international politics, and diversity and inclusion.

As a journalist, Chiponda aims to show different perspectives and enable dialog in a polarized world.

US-born Chiponda Chimbelu, who grew up in Zambia, joined DW in 2009 as an intern before joining the broadcaster’s traineeship program in 2011. After that, he presented and produced the weekly science and technology radio show for two years.

Today, he mainly works for the business team where he sometimes produces a daily business news show and writes about China-Africa relations, in addition to diversity and inclusion in Germany. Chiponda studied English at Western Illinois University and translation studies at the University of Manchester.

Featured stories by Chiponda Chimbelu

DW Sendung Made in Germany |

Black and queer in Germany

What’s it like to be Black and gay in Germany? DW equality expert Chiponda Chimbelu takes a look.
Business
May 31, 2022
02:15 min
Stories by Chiponda Chimbelu

Passengers line up for check-in at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi

Migration brain drain: Not just a negative trend?

Migration brain drain: Not just a negative trend?

Voluntary migration is nuanced and complex and a brain drain can also create opportunities for developing countries.
Migration
September 20, 2022
Ruanda Spatenstich BioNTech Fabrik

BioNTech breaks ground on Rwanda vaccine factory

BioNTech breaks ground on Rwanda vaccine factory

BioNTech has started construction of a vaccine factory in Rwanda as part of a wider manufacturing network in Africa.
Business
June 24, 2022
01:05 min
external

Sri Lankan middle class struggles amid economic crisis

Sri Lankan middle class struggles amid economic crisis

The island nation is unable to pay for oil imports, leaving hardly anyone spared from the economic crisis.
Business
June 23, 2022
01:50 min
Woman holding a tablet at the Hanover trade fair 2022

Hannover Messe focuses on crisis control

Hannover Messe focuses on crisis control

The 2022 industry fair in Hanover sees European firms redrawing value chains amid COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine.
Business
May 31, 2022
Deutschland | Hannover Messe 2022 | Antonio Costa

Hanover Fair faces new worries after COVID

Hanover Fair faces new worries after COVID

The world's biggest industrial fair is back after a two-year break. But there is little to celebrate.
Business
May 30, 2022
02:21 min
Huge heaps of sand

World faces 'sand crisis'

World faces 'sand crisis'

Demand for sand has surged to 50 billion tons per year amid population growth and urbanization.
Business
April 29, 2022
01:45 min
