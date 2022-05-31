US-born Chiponda Chimbelu, who grew up in Zambia, joined DW in 2009 as an intern before joining the broadcaster’s traineeship program in 2011. After that, he presented and produced the weekly science and technology radio show for two years.

Today, he mainly works for the business team where he sometimes produces a daily business news show and writes about China-Africa relations, in addition to diversity and inclusion in Germany. Chiponda studied English at Western Illinois University and translation studies at the University of Manchester.