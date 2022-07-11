  1. Skip to content
Let's drop the term 'brain drain'

Chiponda Chimbelu
33 minutes ago

When a mass of highly trained people leaves one country to work elsewhere, many describe it as a 'brain drain'. But we needn't view emigration in such a negative light, DW's Chiponda Chimbelu says. Many are just seizing the chance for a better life.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JEDR
Chiponda Chimbelu DW Journalist
Chiponda Chimbelu A business journalist with a focus on Africa, and diversity and inclusion.
Page 1 of 3
