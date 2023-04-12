Archaeologists discover Mayan scoreboard in Mexico's Yucatan

The piece measures just over 32 cm (12.6 inches) in diameter and weighs 40 kilos (around 90 pounds). It dates from between 800 and 900 AD.
It displays Mayan hieroglyphic writing surrounding two players standing next to a ball, according to Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).
"In this Mayan site, it is rare to find hieroglyphic writing, let alone a complete text," archaeologist Francisco Perez, who is coordinating investigations in the Chichanchob complex, said.
"The limestone circle, which has Mayan hieroglyphics on its edge and in the middle of it of Mayan dignitaries playing Pok Ta Pok, the pre-Columbian ball game, can change the history of the site by providing a new element that we were not aware of," Marco Antonio Santos Ramirez, director of the Chichen Itza archaeological site, said.
The Pok Ta Pok ball game was a traditional practice of Mesoamerican peoples.