Anti-war protests across Russian cities

Despite the risk of getting arrested, people in several Russian cities have taken to the streets to protest the war against Ukraine. The response from Russian authorities was often swift.

'No war!' In Saint Petersburg, hundreds of people gathered on Thursday night to protest. The crowd could be heard shouting 'No war!' Many Russians have close ties to Ukrainians, including family members across the border.

Police response Despite a ban on protests and the threat of harsh punishment, activists say that 44 cities saw demonstrations. In many cases, like here in Moscow, police came in and made arrests.

Protests and arrests Activists say that more than 1,700 people were detained during the protests. This picture shows a scene in Moscow, where people had gathered on Pushkin Square in the city center.

Solidarity with Ukraine "No war! Pull back the troops!" That's what's written on the placard held up by this young woman in Saint Petersburg.

Police detain protesters Authorities have used the pandemic as justification to ban demonstrations. But eyewitnesses have filmed and documented acts of police violence.

Resisting in custody One of the protesters flashes the peace sign drawn on the back of his hand — while he's already being held in a police truck.