Anti-Semitic tweet sent to Israeli player in Germany

German police have filed charges against the alleged perpetrator of an anti-Semitic tweet sent to second division Ingolstadt's captain, Almog Cohen (pictured above), an Israeli football player.

The tweet called for the player to be sent to a "chamber," an apparent reference to Nazi Germany's use of gas chambers during the Holocaust. The tweet was sent by a Union Berlin supporter during a match against Ingolstadt.

"We strongly condemn this disgusting, anti-Semitic tweet in all forms and demand that it be prosecuted," said Rainer Koch, vice president of the German Football Association (DFB). The federation said it will pursue its own investigation of the incident.

Ingolstadt thanked Union on Twitter for its "immediate support." As soon as the Berlin team was notified, they replied saying they had already notified police of the user.

"Even after a most painful defeat, sometimes there are more important (fights)," Ingolstadt said in a tweet.

Rising anti-Semitism

German football teams and fans have confronted anti-Semitism in the stadium. In February, a conference was organized in Frankfurt to discuss how to better tackle anti-Semitism in football.

Authorities in Germany and other EU countries have been on alert amid rising reports of anti-Semitism, including violent attacks against Jews.

Israeli Ambassador to Germany Jeremy Issacharoff told DW last week that he is "very concerned" about the rising number of anti-Semitic attacks in the country.

