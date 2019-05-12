 Ante Covic appointed new Hertha Berlin coach | News | DW | 12.05.2019

News

Ante Covic appointed new Hertha Berlin coach

The team's youth coach will take over as manager of the Bundesliga side next season. Covic said the appointment was "a childhood dream come true."

Ante Covic (Imago Images/M. Koch)

Hertha Berlin said Sunday that Ante Covic would take over as manager of the Bundesliga side next season.

Covic, who has been the club's youth coach, will replace Pal Dardai, who is leaving after five years of managing the team.

The Berlin-born Croatian played for Hertha's first and reserve team, Stuttgart, Nuremberg and Bochum during his career, and became Hertha's under-23 team coach in 2013.

He said "a childhood dream has come true" with the appointment.

"Hertha were never an ordinary employer for me. Hertha are my passion and my devotion," he said. "I want to bring this passion and emotion to the team."

Sports director Michael Preetz said Covic had an excellent understanding of the team.

"We said from the outset that we want a coach who protects the Hertha DNA. Ante Covic understands this DNA more than any other candidate," Preetz said.

law/amp (SID, dpa)

