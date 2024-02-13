Andrea Jung-Grimm

After studying at the Faculty of Law at the University of Zagreb, Andrea worked as a journalist for the Croatian news agency Hina from 1991 to 1994. In 1993, she received a scholarship for young journalists from former socialist countries from the German government to spend three months in Germany.
She has been living in Bonn since 1994 and completed her Masters in Comparative Law at the university there. Since 1996, Andrea has been working for DW's Croatian news service, initially as a freelance journalist and since 2000 as an editor.