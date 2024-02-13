  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineIndonesia
Headshot of a woman (Andrea Jung-Grimm) with mid-length brown hair
Andrea Jung-GrimmImage: DW

Andrea Jung-Grimm

Editor, writer and reporter for DW's Programs for Europe department specializing in Croatia and the states of the former Yugoslavia

Andrea Jung-Grimm was born in the Croatian city of Bjelovar in 1968. She has been involved in journalism since her school days and joined DW in 1996.

After studying at the Faculty of Law at the University of Zagreb, Andrea worked as a journalist for the Croatian news agency Hina from 1991 to 1994. In 1993, she received a scholarship for young journalists from former socialist countries from the German government to spend three months in Germany.

She has been living in Bonn since 1994 and completed her Masters in Comparative Law at the university there. Since 1996, Andrea has been working for DW's Croatian news service, initially as a freelance journalist and since 2000 as an editor.

Skip next section Stories by Andrea Jung-Grimm

Stories by Andrea Jung-Grimm

Physicist and writer Marko Ivanovic stands outside the building that once belonged to his family. The double green door behind him is half open; two cars are parked on the street

Croatia: Jews still fighting for compensation after 80 years

Croatia: Jews still fighting for compensation after 80 years

Many Croatian Jews had property seized by the Fascists and the Communists. Their heirs are still fighting for justice.
PoliticsFebruary 13, 2024
Croatian soldiers attend a ceremony in Knin, Croatia

A step in the right direction for Croatia

A step in the right direction for Croatia

Twenty-five years since operation Oluja and Croatia is moving towards reconciliation with its Serbian minority.
Headshot of a woman (Andrea Jung-Grimm) with mid-length brown hair
Andrea Jung-Grimm
Commentary
SocietyAugust 7, 2020
Go to homepage