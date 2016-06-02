 An uncertain future for Mali 60 years after independence | Africa | DW | 21.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

An uncertain future for Mali 60 years after independence

One month after its latest coup, and six decades after gaining independence, it is unclear where power will lie in the Sahel country. Challenges that are as old as Mali itself are likely to continue, experts say.

Modibo Keita at the proclamation of the shortlived Federation of Mali that preceded independence for Mali on September 22 1960 (AFP)

It is seldom that a 60th anniversary is as inconvenient as in Mali: A month after the coup, the Sahel country seems far from political stability.

"One will have to decide whether reforms can be implemented," said Christian Klatt, a political scientist, and director of the Bamako office of Germany's Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES)— associated with the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Since independence, Mali has been shaped by four illegitimate changes of government, Klatt told DW. Many factors influence its constant problems.

Mali's first President Modibo Keita. (AFP)

Modibo Keita, the first president of independent Mali, was overthrown in 1968

Read more: Mali's junta and opposition on diverging paths

The problem of artificial borders

Experts see the colonization of Mali as the main reason: The difficulties facing the country are a result of how territory was demarcated, says historian Doulaye Konate. "Let's not forget that the countries of Africa were constructed on borders drawn during colonial times. These lines have sometimes split communities across several countries — that created these problems," Konate told DW.

Read more: 130 years ago: carving up Africa in Berlin

Infographic showing former French colonies in Africa

The state that was formed as part of French territory at the end of the 19th Century did not take into account the linguistic, ethnic, or religious borders into consideration. Mali became part of French Sudan. In 1960, the Mali Federation, which included Senegal, gained independence.

The federation broke up shortly afterward, and the Republic of Mali has existed within its borders since September 22, 1960. After a long spell as a Marxist-oriented one-party state and national dialogue following a military coup in 1991, Mali opened itself under a new constitution as a democratic multi-party state.

Read more: Africa and France: An unfulfilled dream of independence?

The challenge of integration

For Konate, the "Balkanization" of the inter-related areas and cultures after independence, or disintegration of a complex culture into non-homogenous sections, turned into misery: "This divided Africa, on its way to independence, was already a mistake," Konate said. "We are still paying a high price for that. The African countries in which we operate now are finding it difficult to prevail."

The integration of communities torn apart and then thrown together as communities within new borders is problematic for establishing a nation-state. That concerns not only the Tuareg in northern Mali but also the ethnic groups in the south.

Tuareg rebels (AHMED OUOBA/AFP/Getty Images)

A peace deal between Mali's central government and the Tuaregs was signed in Burkina Faso in June 2013.

Christian Klatt of FES in Bamako has a similar view: Mali has over 20 million inhabitants, but the sheer size of the country makes it difficult to control. "That leads to the absence of a state in the area. We are talking about a centralized order of government with little connection between the problems of the north and south and the political center in the capital Bamako," Klatt told DW.

1963 Tuareg massacre: The starting point for revolts

Ethnologist Georg Klute also emphasizes points to the artificial construct as one of the "inherent defects" of independent Mali: "This form of the socio-political organization has been imposed from the outside by the military. A modern state, according to the Western model. The colonial power, France, endeavored to build this state. But it was not based on consensus or agreement with the population." Klute concludes that early on, the state lacked legitimacy, and the population rejected the "colonial power construct." 

The political scientist Christian Klatt said disputes with the Tuareg in the north have repeatedly led to uprisings, which have consistently caused instability. "There have been several attempts to include the northern region. There are several decentralization programs."

The transitional council formed by the junta after Mali's latest coup traveled to the north to negotiate with the separatist movement. But Bamako is home to Tuareg and other ethnic groups from the north who have often had a stake in power. "To see a clear break only to the Tuareg and the rest of the country is also difficult."

Mali soldiers in the 2020 coup (Reuters/M. Keita)

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted by the army on August 18, 2020

Mali has experienced many revolts since independence. The origins are in the Tuareg rebellion of 1963 in the Kidal, according to the ethnologist George Klute, who has spent a long time researching in Mali. "At the time, it was brutally crushed by the military," Klute told DW.

"These experiences caused a collective trauma. Many people fled to neighboring countries, and in the 1970s, the great Sahel drought followed." According to Klute, these events formed the basis for subsequent rebellions in the region. Since 2012, the security situation has deteriorated, and even an international military intervention has achieved little. 

Read more: Germany, France, Britain to keep troops in Mali despite coup

Mali remains secular

Religion plays a substantial role in Mali, a country with a majority Muslim population. There have been no efforts to make religion a factor in politics and break with the secularism of colonial times  — even though one of the central figures of the opposition movement, Mahmoud Dicko, is a popular imam too.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Historical treasures

    The Timbuktu manuscripts are priceless historical documents. They tell of the quest for knowledge in the Islamic world many centuries ago. Timbuktu was once the center of Islamic research and scholarship in Africa.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Smuggled goods in lead packing cases

    When Islamists began destroying historical sites in northern Mali in 2012, a group of concerned citizens began smuggling hundreds of thousands of manuscripts from Timbuktu to Bamako, the Malian capital in the south of the country. The manuscripts have been deposited there in a residential building, waiting to be restored and digitalized.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    The scholar who saved the manuscripts

    Abdel Kader Haidara organized the rescue operation. The owner of a family library, he wasn't only interested in saving his own manuscripts but all historical doucments in Timbuktu that were in danger of being destroyed.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    A digital library in the making

    The manuscripts are now being digitalized in a library in Bamako. Every page is placed under the camera and photographed. The image is checked and catalogued. Internet giant Google has expressed an interest in the collection.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Access to the manuscripts

    The aim of digitalizing the manuscripts is twofold. Firstly to preserve them for posterity, should the originals not survive the heat and humidity of Bamako, and secondly to make them available to the general public. Before the armed conflict in the north and the rescue of the manuscripts, there had been no plans to digitalize them.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Boxes made to measure

    After the manuscripts have been digitalized, they are placed in acid-free cardboard boxes. Because the manuscripts differ in size, they need specially designed hand-made boxes.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    An empty library

    There is not a single book to be found in the Mamma Haidara Memorial Library in Timbuktu. It is far from certain whether the library will ever house historical documents again. Many believe the manuscripts are safer in Bamako, others fear Timbuktu's historical status will be at risk without them.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Library in ruins

    The Ahmed Baba Institute was built with funding from the Aga Khan Foundation, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. It did not only contain a library, but also equipment for digitalization and restoration. The institute is now empty and dilapidated.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Memorial to lost manuscripts

    When the Islamists arrived in Timbuktu, they collected a number of manuscripts and set fire to them in the courtyard of the Ahmed Baba Institute. It was a show of force, directed at UNESCO and the West. About 4,000 manuscripts were destroyed in this manner. The charred remains serve as a memorial to lost heritage.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    Timbuktu about to dwindle into insignificance?

    When Timbuktu ceased to be a center of trade and commerce, it turned to tourism as an alternative source of revenue. But after the fighting in 2012, the tourists decided to go elsewhere. Timbuktu is also losing its cultural significance now that almost all the manuscripts have been moved elsewhere . Nobody knows if they will return.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    A few manuscripts remain

    A few private libraries are still intact. But in Timbuktu the term "library" can refer to just a dozen pages that fit on a goat's skin. This resident of Timbuktu inherited a number of manuscript pages from his grandfather. They are his most valuable possession.

  • Galerie - Timbuktu Manuskripte

    Saving Timbuktu manuscripts for posterity

    An uncertain future

    The political situation in Mali is tense and the Malian army is currently too weak to guarantee stability and security. Many Timbuktu residents who fled the city in 2012 have not returned. They do not trust the uneasy peace and their city faces an uncertain future.

    Author: Philipp Breu / mc


Nevertheless, Mali is not at a crossroads between secular and religious state, according to the FES director Christian Klatt. "Imam Mahmoud Dicko has maintained that Mali is a secular state." However, he has a significant influence on its future: "I can't imagine a presidential candidate winning without Dicko's approval," said Klatt.

For now, the dispute over whether the leader of the transitional government should come from the military or civilian population remains unresolved. On the 60th anniversary of independence, the way forward for Mali is still unclear.

Bob Barry contributed to this article. 

DW recommends

Mali opposition rejects junta's post-coup charter

The coalition said the charter did not reflect the results of negotiations with the military, which seized power last month. The final plan reversed a pledge to have a civilian or military president for 18 months.  

Mali: Isolation beckons as ECOWAS piles pressure on junta leaders

West Africa’s regional body has ordered members to close their borders with Mali. Analysts say the junta’s decision to overthrow President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita risks pushing the country deeper into crisis.  

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  