An end to animal testing thanks to 3D printing

February 23, 2024

Replicating the behavior of our organs in tiny spaces is now taking place on credit card-sized mini-labs printed with organ cells. Organ-on-a-chip technology can test active pharmaceutical ingredients and help reduce animal testing.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cnAo
Heart bypasses: Soon done by 3D printers?

Heart bypasses: Soon done by 3D printers?

Bypass grafts help direct blood past narrowed veins and prevent heart attacks. At Germany's Kiel University Hospital, they are being made from human cells using 3D printing. The process could be on the market in just a few years.
Digital WorldFebruary 23, 202403:40 min
Bioprinting: 3D printing with living cells

Bioprinting: 3D printing with living cells

Researchers have already successfully printed a heart made of living cells, and functional lung tissue, using a 3D printer. What else is possible?
Digital WorldFebruary 23, 202401:06 min
3D printing inside the body

3D printing inside the body

A team of researchers at the University of Sydney is working on the development of a mini bioprinter to print new tissue directly inside the body. But this innovative 3D printing process is still in its early stages.
Digital WorldFebruary 23, 202402:00 min
What robots can and can't do

Though robots can be faster, stronger and smarter than humans, they still can't replace us.
BusinessJuly 19, 202203:38 min
Bioprinting: 3D printing with living cells

A heart made from living cells, functional lung tissue – everything is possible with 3D printing.
Digital WorldFebruary 23, 202401:06 min
How AI is revolutionizing education

The future of learning with apps, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality.
Digital WorldFebruary 16, 202412:36 min
Using a heart's "digital twin" to reduce cardiac surgeries

A hospital in Boston is using a heart's "digital twin" to lower the number of cardiac surgeries.
Digital WorldFebruary 13, 202402:40 min
