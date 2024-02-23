An end to animal testing thanks to 3D printing

Digital WorldGlobal issuesAn end to animal testing thanks to 3D printingTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoDigital WorldGlobal issues02/23/2024February 23, 2024Replicating the behavior of our organs in tiny spaces is now taking place on credit card-sized mini-labs printed with organ cells. Organ-on-a-chip technology can test active pharmaceutical ingredients and help reduce animal testing.https://p.dw.com/p/4cnAoAdvertisement