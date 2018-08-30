 Amsterdam knife attacker had ′terrorist motive,′ say officials | News | DW | 01.09.2018

News

Amsterdam knife attacker had 'terrorist motive,' say officials

Dutch authorities say a man accused of stabbing two US citizens in Amsterdam had a "terrorist motive." The alleged attacker is an Afghan national with a German residence permit.

A police tape crossing the street in front of Amsterdam's main station

The man alleged to have stabbed two American tourists at Amsterdam's busy central train station was motivated by extremism, officials in the Netherlands said Saturday.

"First statements made by the suspect indicate he had a terrorist motive," the Amsterdam city council said.

Police shot and detained 19-year-old Jawed S. immediately after Friday's alleged attack. He is currently being held in hospital with injuries to his lower body and is expected to be arraigned at a closed-door hearing on Monday. Officials say he is an Afghan citizen who holds a German residency permit.

Read moreSecurity on Europe's trains a tricky task 

Police cars outside Amsterdam's central station

Amsterdam's central station is a busy entry and exit point for tourists visiting the city

Suspect's home raided

In a statement, the city council said German authorities had searched the suspect's home and seized data storage devices that would be analyzed as part of the police investigation.

The two US nationals are recovering in hospital. Police said their injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra said earlier that the pair were tourists visiting the city.

"We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the City of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families," a statement from the embassy said.

Read moreCities struggle for security in light of terrorist attacks

Watch video 05:43
Now live
05:43 mins.

Belgium one year after the attacks

nm/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

Belgium one year after the attacks  

