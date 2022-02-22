 Amateur farmers sow the seeds of food security in Ghana | Global Ideas | DW | 22.02.2022

Global Ideas

Amateur farmers sow the seeds of food security in Ghana

Ghana is heavily reliant on food imports. With the pandemic and rising food prices, times have been tough for people there. One organization is training women to grow their own veggies to alleviate the strain.

Watch video 06:41

Backyard gardens empower women

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, food supply was fragile in Ghana. Agriculture is dominated by smallholder farms with small harvests unable to feed the population. The country imports most of its food from Europe and neighboring countries. As the pandemic tightened its grip and squeezed supply chains, the country's food situation deteriorated, and food prices nearly doubled at local markets.

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa was already on the case before COVID-19 hit. "Why don't we just motivate people to grow their own vegetables?" she thought. The idea sparked the establishment of the NGO Agrihouse Foundation.

The founder of the NGO Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, at a market in Ghana

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa (front) founded the Agrihouse Foundation

Alberta and her team are now teaching women all over the country to plant their own vegetable plots with the "1 Household, 1 Garden" initiative. Hundreds signed up for the scheme within a few weeks of its launch. Some 26,000 women have taken part in the initiative over the last five years.

Alongside vegetable gardening, participants can also learn to raise rabbits and grow mushrooms. The group wants families to be able to earn their own money, have enough food for themselves and thus become less dependent on global supply chains. Agrihouse Foundation also promotes environmental awareness as part of their training.

A film by Julia Henrichmann & Richard Ocloo

Backyard gardens empower women  

