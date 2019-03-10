Algerian army chief calls for presidency to be vacated

Army chief of staff Ahmed Gaid Salah made the call for the end of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's 20-year rule on Tuesday.

Gaid Salah said in televised remarks that the solution to the political crisis was to apply articles of the constitution.

The Constitutional Council could declare the president too ill to fully exercise his functions, and ask parliament to declare him unfit.

Based on Article 52, the chairman of parliament's upper house, Abdelkader Bensalah, could serve as caretaker president for at least 45 days.

Bouteflika has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013.

On Sunday, Algeria's ruling party withdrew its support for Bouteflika's proposal to hold a national dialogue conference, aimed at resolving the current political impasse.

There have been street protests with hundreds of thousands of Algerians rallying against Bouteflika's re-election bid and extension of his rule since February 22.

Earlier this month, Bouteflika abandoned his bid to seek a fifth term but then said he would remain in office until a successor was elected.

jm/ls (AFP, dpa)

