News

Algerian army chief calls for presidency to be vacated

Algeria's army chief has called for 82-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to be declared unfit to rule. The move comes after more than a month of street protests against the president's long rule.

At the weekend, there was another rally calling for the immediate resignation of the president

Army chief of staff Ahmed Gaid Salah made the call for the end of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's 20-year rule on Tuesday. 

Gaid Salah said in televised remarks that the solution to the political crisis was to apply articles of the constitution.

The Constitutional Council could declare the president too ill to fully exercise his functions, and ask parliament to declare him unfit.

Based on Article 52, the chairman of parliament's upper house, Abdelkader Bensalah, could serve as caretaker president for at least 45 days.

Bouteflika has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013. 

On Sunday, Algeria's ruling party withdrew its support for Bouteflika's proposal to hold a national dialogue conference, aimed at resolving the current political impasse.

There have been street protests with hundreds of thousands of Algerians rallying against Bouteflika's re-election bid and extension of his rule since February 22.

Earlier this month, Bouteflika abandoned his bid to seek a fifth term but then said he would remain in office until a successor was elected.

Algeria's Bouteflika drops election bid after protests

Algerians protest Bouteflika decision to delay elections

Though his decision not to seek a fifth term sparked celebrations, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's move to delay elections has Algerians up in arms. Many want a quick transition after Bouteflika's 20-year rule. (12.03.2019)  

As Algeria protests grow, France keeps a silent, watchful eye

A painful colonial past and strategic ties guide France's low-key response to Algeria's anti-government demonstrations — even as critics at home call on Paris to side with the street. Elizabeth Bryant reports from Paris. (08.03.2019)  

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika returns to Algeria amid protests 10.03.2019

President Abdelaziz Bouteflika returns to Algeria amid protests 10.03.2019

Algeria's ailing and embattled president has returned home after being treated at a Swiss hospital for the past two weeks. His return comes amid a strike and mass protests against his decision to run for another term.

Algerien | Proteste gegen Bouteflika in Algier

Algerians protest Bouteflika decision to delay elections 12.03.2019

Though his decision not to seek a fifth term sparked celebrations, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's move to delay elections has Algerians up in arms. Many want a quick transition after Bouteflika's 20-year rule.

Algeria's Bouteflika drops election bid after protests 12.03.2019

Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, said he would not run for a fifth term following weeks of protests against his candidacy. Instead he postponed the upcoming election indefinitely, which critics see as a threat to democracy in the country.

