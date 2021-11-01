 Algae: A green climate solution? | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 08.01.2022

Global 3000

Algae: A green climate solution?

Plastic, fertilizer, fuels, even cow farts – all things that algae can make more sustainable. Could we be on the brink of an algae revolution?

Watch video 07:24

UN Climate Change Conference

UN Climate Change Conference 01.11.2021

arietinum cicer erbse erbsen ernährung essen gemüse haufen hülsenfrucht hülsenfrüchte kichererbse kichererbsen kochen küche lebensmittel nahrung samen viele zutat zutaten Quelle: Fotolia: #31409638 - Kichererbsen © VRD

Climate change enables chickpea cultivation in Germany 09.08.2021

Grindavik, Iceland, view of the famous Blue Lagoon geothermal area, Island, Ansicht von der berühmten Blauen Lagune geothermisches Gebiet

World's largest carbon capture plant opens in Iceland 14.09.2021

DW Global 3000 l Bio Südafrika Regenize Müll

South Africa: The 'recycling evangelists' 07.01.2022

The Globalization Program

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program 08.01.2022

Oluwaseyi Moejoh will Nigeria sauberer machen. Das afrikanische Land erstickt im Müll. Nicht einmal die Hälfte aller Abfälle werden eingesammelt, nur ein Bruchteil recycelt.

How a student tackles Nigeria's environmental problems 08.01.2022

Unser Global Teen heißt Dubi Gawusas, kommt aus Namibia, hat sechs Geschwister und möchte einmal Lehrerin oder Pilotin werden.

Global Teen: Namibia 08.01.2022

*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** Rakan versucht alles, was er im Müll findet, zu Geld zu machen. Es ist seine einzige Chance als Geflüchteter, im Norden Idlibs Geld zu verdienen. Die Halde ist Sammelbecken der Schwächsten in einer Krisenregion, die sonst nicht viel zu bieten hat.

Syria: Children scavenging in landfills 08.01.2022

*** Bitte nur in Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung verwenden *** Rakan versucht alles, was er im Müll findet, zu Geld zu machen. Es ist seine einzige Chance als Geflüchteter, im Norden Idlibs Geld zu verdienen. Die Halde ist Sammelbecken der Schwächsten in einer Krisenregion, die sonst nicht viel zu bieten hat.

Child waste pickers in Syria 07.01.2022

Young refugees in Syria who have to go scavenging instead of attending school.

Jui 2019, Deutsche Bucht, Deutsche Bucht is MHI Vestas’ second offshore wind project in the German North Sea. Its 33 V164-8.4 MW turbines began producing electricity in July 2019, and produce enough energy to power 328,000 German homes.

How sustainable is wind power? 27.12.2021

Wind power is essential to fighting climate change, yet building the turbines is energy-intensive and the blades are made from plastics. So how eco-friendly is wind power really?

Baumstamm

Carbon sinks: How nature helps fight climate change 25.11.2021

Forests, soils and oceans are the unsung heroes of our climate, storing the greenhouse gases that cause global heating. But they could perform even better with a little help.

ARCHIV - 17.11.2008, Hessen, Hanau: Mit einem brennenden CO 2-Zeichen demonstrieren Mitglieder der Umweltschutzorganisation Greenpeace vor dem Kohlekraftwerk Staudinger in Hanau gegen den Schadstoffausstoß des Kraftwerkes. (zu dpa «UN-Bericht: Klimawandel gefährdet Nachhaltigkeitsziele») Foto: Boris Roessler/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Greenhouse gases in atmosphere reached record levels last year: UN 25.10.2021

The UN has warned that the world is "way off track" in its bid to cut emissions causing global warming. The news of record levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere comes just days ahead of the COP26 summit.