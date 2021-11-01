Algae: A green climate solution?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Plastic, fertilizer, fuels, even cow farts – all things that algae can make more sustainable. Could we be on the brink of an algae revolution?
Young refugees in Syria who have to go scavenging instead of attending school.
Wind power is essential to fighting climate change, yet building the turbines is energy-intensive and the blades are made from plastics. So how eco-friendly is wind power really?
Forests, soils and oceans are the unsung heroes of our climate, storing the greenhouse gases that cause global heating. But they could perform even better with a little help.
The UN has warned that the world is "way off track" in its bid to cut emissions causing global warming. The news of record levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere comes just days ahead of the COP26 summit.
