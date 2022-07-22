 Alexandria: Jewel of the Mediterranean at Risk of Sinking | Global 3000 - The Globalization Program | DW | 22.09.2022

Global 3000

Alexandria: Jewel of the Mediterranean at Risk of Sinking

Alexandria was once considered a jewel of the Mediterranean, but now sea levels are rising in the Egyptian city - to a dangerous degree.

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Alexandrias Kampf gegen den Untergang

In many places the beach is only a few meters wide, and officials are scrambling to keep the city from sinking. 

 

Also on Global 3000:

 

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Im Land der schmelzenden Gletscher

Alaska - The land of melting glaciers

Alaskans are witnessing thawing glaciers, retreating fish, and polar bears that wander into cities. Residents of the northernmost US city of Utqiagvik are watching the icy ground under their feet melt away, with dire consequences.  

 

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Skaten auf Plastikdeckeln

Rio residents makes skateboards from bottle caps

Rio’s biggest favela biggest favela Rocinha is a hotspot of creativity and innovation. Residents there make skateboards out of recycled bottlecaps. The clever approach to plastic waste reduction protects the environment and creates jobs.

 

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Die Plastik-Räuber von Delhi

Indian ‘plastic thieves’ fight pollution

India has a big problem with plastic waste, so a group of young people took matters into their own hands. They dress up like robbers and steel plastic from passersby. They hope to draw attention to a problem, but they face massive criticism.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 26.09.2022 – 00:30 UTC
MON 26.09.2022 – 05:02 UTC
MON 26.09.2022 – 11:30 UTC
MON 26.09.2022 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 27.09.2022 – 23:30 UTC
WED 28.09.2022 – 02:30 UTC
WED 28.09.2022 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 30.09.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

FRI 30.09.2022 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

